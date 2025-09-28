Marlon Brando Loved These 8 Sweet Treats

Marlon Brando is often mentioned in conversations about the greatest film actors to ever grace the screen, with an intense style and unrelenting commitment to his roles. He was known to embody the characters he played even after the cameras stopped rolling, as one of the early adopters of method acting in Hollywood. Brando was a larger-than-life, sometimes contentious person with a big, bold personality. He also had a big appetite. Brando was known for his love of food, and perhaps even peculiar tastes and habits, with a diet that led him to struggle with weight issues throughout his life. At the Hollywood restaurant Pink's, Brando was known to order six hot dogs at a time, hoovering them up during late-night snack attacks, which eventually led to an all-beef hot dog being named after him on the menu.

Brando really enjoyed eating desserts, too, with a sweet tooth nearly as intense as his screen performances. Standard fare like ice cream and pies were often enjoyed by the actor, in addition to his own creations like homemade Mounds bars. With a pure indulgence approach to eating, he would binge on things like peanut butter straight from the jar, in between giving world-class portrayals of his characters. Here, we crack open up the cupboards and fridge door to Brando's world of food, revealing what was behind the curtains, and how he kept his enormous cravings in check.