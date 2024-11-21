What Does à La Mode Mean?

The culinary world is full of French phrases that get tossed around a lot. From the difference between an amuse-bouche and an appetizer, to the polite way to say bon appétit in France, there are quite a few French phrases that have made their way into the American lexicon. Still, despite how popular these terms have become, not as many people fully understand what these words really mean.

The French phrase "à la mode" is just another example of this phenomenon. Most people could probably say they've heard of it, but also might not be able to offer its true definition. So what does it mean? In some circles it has to do with current fashion trends, but for gastronomes, the answer is fairly simple: "à la mode" simply describes a dish that is served with ice cream on top. This phrase can be applied to several types of foods, most of which are sweets. On a menu, this wording essentially means that customers have the option to get a certain dish topped with ice cream, and it's typically placed after the dish's name. For example, a slice of apple pie with ice cream would be said as "apple pie à la mode".