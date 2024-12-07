What Food Did Marlon Brando Eat?

Marlon Brando is one of the greatest Hollywood legends put to screen, best known for his performances in "A Streetcar Named Desire" and "The Godfather." Aside from acting, he was known for political activism, vast media archives, and having a rocky relationship with the press and even the FBI. Brando was reportedly difficult to work with on set, and it seems that his eating habits were one of the reasons why.

In early adulthood, he subsisted on takeout and jarfuls of peanut butter. He'd sweep through boxes of Mallomars, a donut-like sweet that he'd wash down with a quart of milk. Being young and having to rigorously diet or workout to maintain his roles meant that he was able to keep the stocky, muscular physique that fans fawned over. However, it became harder to lose weight as his metabolism slowed down with age. Brando could eat double or triple what the average man ate — per Canyon News, "One-Eyed Jacks" co-star Karl Malden said he consumed two whole apple pies, two steaks, potatoes, and a quart of milk after filming. His breakfast reportedly consisted of cornflakes, sausage, eggs, and stacks of buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup.

While filming, Brando often ripped or had to upsize his clothing. According to "Let's Play Doctor," costumer James Taylor said the actor went through 52 pairs of pants over the course of a single film, 1962's "Mutiny on the Bounty". This fluctuation in weight required directors to get creative when doing Brando's shots, sometimes having to replace him with a body double for multiple scenes. Actor Cary Elwes told The Telegraph that he lured Brando out of his trailer with the promise of food. But there was reportedly a reason for his relationship with food.