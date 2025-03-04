The Best Way To Deodorize Your Cutting Board Starts With One Pantry Staple

You want to cut up your favorite Honeycrisp apple for breakfast, but when pulling out the cutting board, you're bombarded with the pungent odor of garlic, an ingredient you minced for the shrimp and eggplant stir fry you made the night before. While apple and garlic might taste great in roasted butternut squash soup, it wasn't what you had in mind that morning. Rather than fouling the aroma of your expensive Honeycrisp apple with garlic, use baking soda to quickly and easily deodorize your cutting board.

Since 1972, Arm & Hammer's successful marketing campaign has encouraged millions of Americans to pop open a box of their baking soda into the fridge to help eliminate odors. As you may remember from your high school chemistry class, acids can be neutralized by bases. Since bad smells in the kitchen are often caused by volatile fatty acids, alkaline baking soda — a base — is a safe, odor-ridding solution. Arm & Hammer's product (or any baking soda) is equally effective in making your cutting board odor free. All it takes is water, baking soda, and a little bit of time.