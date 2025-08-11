The Science-Backed Way To Make Those Dirty Dishes A Breeze To Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nobody really enjoys washing the dishes. It's one chore most people religiously avoid, and almost always leave it to the dishwasher to deal with.

While there are some non-dish items you can toss in the dishwasher without fear, kitchenware splattered with dried sauces and baked-on messes often require some serious scrubbing in the sink. However, simply relying on a sponge and dish soap doesn't always do the trick. Using a steel sponge can make for the shiniest pots and pans, but it definitely requires some muscle. That's why most people resort to soaking the dishes in warm, soapy water. This helps break down stuck-on food and make cleaning a whole lot easier. But have you ever wondered why this little trick is so effective?

According to America's Test Kitchen, there's a scientific reason this practice works so well, and it involves a group of chemical compounds present in dish soaps known as surfactants. "Dish soaps use surfactants (little tadpole-shaped molecules with water-loving heads and oil-loving tails) to clean. The two parts encourage water and fat to mix, suspending oil droplets and other particles of food residue within tiny structures called micelles, which you scrub and rinse away," they said. The surfactants are acting as an emulsifier, helping the once immiscible water and oil combine so the grease can be scrubbed away instead of simply moved around.