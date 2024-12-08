Swap Bacon With One Smoky, Spicy Meat For Next-Level Potato Skins

Although their origins are murky, potato skins are indisputably delicious. Made with crispy, hollowed-out potato halves filled with toppings like bacon, cheese, and sour cream, potato skins are a hearty, savory, and mouth-watering appetizer. Although classic potato skin fixings are tried-and-true toppers, consider shaking things up by ditching bacon for chorizo.

A spicy, flavorful sausage, chorizo is made from pork and seasoned with a dynamic blend of spices like paprika, garlic, and chile powder. Known for its deep flavor that can be equal parts smoky and savory, chorizo gives potato skins a bold flavor that rivals the taste of bacon without straying from those familiar pork flavors. At once succulent and crispy when cooked, chorizo elevate potato skins with their dynamic, satisfying mouthfeel. Small, flavorful crumbles of the sausage add heft to the snack and integrate seamlessly with other ingredients, ensuring an even distribution of meaty goodness.

Potato skins aren't complete with just one topping. Luckily, chorizo marries well with many of the same ingredients that potatoes do, which means your pairing options are anything but limited. Cheddar or Monterey Jack are sharp, melty cheeses that can hold up the bold taste of chorizo. Top that decadent layer of meat and cheese with rich sour cream, tangy guac, and spicy jalapeños for a handheld appetizer that ticks all the boxes. Don't forget some green onion trimmings for a burst of allium freshness. If you're feeling particularly creative, use sweet potatoes to contrast the sausage's robustness.