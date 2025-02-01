These Are The Ideal Mushrooms For Stuffing
If you're looking for a simple appetizer that guests won't need a knife and fork to eat, don't sleep on stuffed mushrooms. These small bundles of flavor are easy to customize to your liking, plus they don't even require a plate, let alone silverware. As long as you make them with baby bellas (the same type of mushroom that's also fantastic in soups), then they'll be the perfect size for your party guests to pick up and eat in one bite.
Baby bellas are the same as cremini mushrooms, and they are also sometimes known as baby portobellos. This is because they are picked at a younger maturity stage, right before they grow into those larger portobellos that look more like burger buns — hence the name baby bellas. Beyond their perfect size, baby bellas also have a firm, round shape and feel, making them sturdy enough to hold up to high temperatures while they bake. They are also deep enough to properly stuff with your favorite filling.
Tips for making stuffed baby bellas
Always pick good-quality, fresh baby bellas at the grocery store. They're usually sold in packaged containers, so look at the mushrooms to make sure their tops fold nicely underneath themselves and cover the shrooms' gills. This show's they're fresh, and that curved underside also helps hold the stuffing in as they bake. Mushrooms naturally release plenty of moisture when they're heated, so it's best to bake the mushrooms in a dish with edges so the moisture doesn't run off into the oven.
You don't need much for the filling here, but it's a good idea to include either panko or plain breadcrumbs in the mixture to help absorb moisture from both the mushrooms and the other stuffing ingredients. To stuff the mushrooms, grab about a tablespoon of filling, and tuck it inside the mushroom's alcove (where the stem was removed). Don't overcook or oversalt, though – these are common mushroom mistakes that can leave them too dry. To get rid of that excess moisture without having a dry snack, cook the stuffed bellas for about 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They will be perfectly plump and juicy!