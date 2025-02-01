These Are The Ideal Mushrooms For Stuffing

If you're looking for a simple appetizer that guests won't need a knife and fork to eat, don't sleep on stuffed mushrooms. These small bundles of flavor are easy to customize to your liking, plus they don't even require a plate, let alone silverware. As long as you make them with baby bellas (the same type of mushroom that's also fantastic in soups), then they'll be the perfect size for your party guests to pick up and eat in one bite.

Baby bellas are the same as cremini mushrooms, and they are also sometimes known as baby portobellos. This is because they are picked at a younger maturity stage, right before they grow into those larger portobellos that look more like burger buns — hence the name baby bellas. Beyond their perfect size, baby bellas also have a firm, round shape and feel, making them sturdy enough to hold up to high temperatures while they bake. They are also deep enough to properly stuff with your favorite filling.