Cook Gnocchi On A Sheet Pan For A Delightfully Crispy Texture

If you buy a package of grocery store gnocchi, chances are the cooking instructions will tell you to boil them for a few minutes before serving. But what that package probably won't tell you is that these little potato dumplings (which, for the record, are technically not a pasta) can also be baked in the oven. Specifically, you can just throw them on a sheet pan and cook them, and if you do it right, the end product should be a fantastic textural mix, with a crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior. (Of course, you can also bake them like a pasta bake with a bunch of sauce and cheese, but that's not what we're talking about here.)

This approach works with both the shelf-stable gnocchi that you'll find vacuum sealed on the supermarket shelf, as well as the fresh version from the refrigerator aisle. You'll bake your gnocchi around 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (different recipes vary on the exact temperature) for up to 30 minutes until it's a slight golden color. You don't want the gnocchi to get fully browned, as it'll end up rock-hard and tough to eat. It'll still be pleasantly crispy when it's that golden shade.