Cook Gnocchi On A Sheet Pan For A Delightfully Crispy Texture
If you buy a package of grocery store gnocchi, chances are the cooking instructions will tell you to boil them for a few minutes before serving. But what that package probably won't tell you is that these little potato dumplings (which, for the record, are technically not a pasta) can also be baked in the oven. Specifically, you can just throw them on a sheet pan and cook them, and if you do it right, the end product should be a fantastic textural mix, with a crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior. (Of course, you can also bake them like a pasta bake with a bunch of sauce and cheese, but that's not what we're talking about here.)
This approach works with both the shelf-stable gnocchi that you'll find vacuum sealed on the supermarket shelf, as well as the fresh version from the refrigerator aisle. You'll bake your gnocchi around 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (different recipes vary on the exact temperature) for up to 30 minutes until it's a slight golden color. You don't want the gnocchi to get fully browned, as it'll end up rock-hard and tough to eat. It'll still be pleasantly crispy when it's that golden shade.
What to bake with your gnocchi
You won't want to bake that gnocchi alone, either: Aside from being a pretty plain meal, it'll dry out, so you'll need some extras on that sheet pan. As a bonus, this makes for an easy one-pan recipe. The options are enormously flexible here: Cherry tomatoes can keep things juicy, while red onion adds some earthy sweetness. Bell peppers, broccoli or broccolini, garlic, asparagus, and peas can all work. Starchier vegetables may not be the best, as they'll be drier; plus since gnocchi is often made with potatoes, you'll likely already have plenty of starch in the dish already. You'll generally want to toss everything (gnocchi included) in some salt and oil before baking, as well as other seasonings like dried herbs. Extras like cheese or bacon can also add some oil to keep things moist.
Be careful not to overcrowd the sheet pan, so that your gnocchi can crisp up; don't hesitate to spread your ingredients across two pans. When everything is ready, you can just serve it up. Some recipes add some leafy greens like spinach at the very end, and a cheese like parmesan or pecorino is the perfect topping. If your baked gnocchi and veggies are on the dry side, you can also add a drizzle of oil or even make a vinaigrette-type dressing (perhaps with oil, lemon juice, and other seasonings) to keep things moist.