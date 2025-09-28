Salmon Burnt Ends Might Be The Best Thing You've Thought Of Smoking On The Grill
Smoked burnt ends are an absolute delight, whether you're using the prized brisket or the "poor man's cut" that gives you amazing burnt ends on a budget. But it turns out that beef isn't the only thing that you can turn into delicious burnt ends. You may have seen before that even hot dogs can be turned into delicious burnt ends, but get away from land entirely and you'll find perhaps the best ones you've ever tasted.
Salmon is incredibly diverse, especially compared to other "fishier" tasting seafoods, and few know this better than Silvio Correa. The Brazilian grill master, chef, and catering director is an enthusiastic ambassador for salmon burnt ends, which accentuates the fish's natural characteristics. "Salmon is rich and fatty, perfect for grilling or smoking," he says. "The outside gets nice and crispy while the inside stays moist and buttery." So not only does salmon serve as an underrated and unexpected hangover food, but it also serves as an exciting changeup in the smokehouse.
With just a hearty amount of seasoning and maybe even a rub or glaze before going into the smoker, your bite-sized chunks of salmon will be transformed into beautiful and delectable burnt ends. When it's time to serve, Correa says these burnt ends are great in tacos, skewers, or even with citrus slaw, paired with a garlic and lime aioli, a maple and mustard glaze, or a sweet-tangy mango vinaigrette salsa on the side.
How to make salmon burnt ends
Not only are salmon burnt ends an absolute smoky treat, but they're also pretty foolproof to make. Gone are the laborious marinades and grueling waits you might normally find with smoked foods — salmon burnt ends give you an easy route to some big flavors. With that said, there are definitely some best practices to keep in mind when selecting your salmon as well as your spices and other flavor boosters.
First off, you need to pick the right salmon. Silvio Correa says that "King salmon and Atlantic salmon are my go-tos. They're fatty, firm, and hold up well on the grill. I avoid sockeye, great flavor, but it's too lean and dries out fast." Then comes the seasoning. There are a lot of seasonings that can upgrade the flavor of your salmon, but Correa has a few favorites that he comes back to. He uses a marinade of soy sauce, honey, olive oil, minced garlic, grated ginger, and salt and pepper, with lemon wedges placed on top of the fish while grilling. This "gives a sweet, salty, citrusy balance that works nicely on the grill," he says. Other ingredients like brown sugar or a honey garlic sauce also give lovely caramelization while being sweet and robust. From there, cooking is easy — just "smoke or grill at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 to 60 minutes," per Correa. "Then toss them in a glaze and finish for another 20 to 30 minutes to get that sticky, caramelized finish." Huge flavor with little time –- that's a grillmaster's win-win.