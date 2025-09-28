Salmon Burnt Ends Might Be The Best Thing You've Thought Of Smoking On The Grill

Smoked burnt ends are an absolute delight, whether you're using the prized brisket or the "poor man's cut" that gives you amazing burnt ends on a budget. But it turns out that beef isn't the only thing that you can turn into delicious burnt ends. You may have seen before that even hot dogs can be turned into delicious burnt ends, but get away from land entirely and you'll find perhaps the best ones you've ever tasted.

Salmon is incredibly diverse, especially compared to other "fishier" tasting seafoods, and few know this better than Silvio Correa. The Brazilian grill master, chef, and catering director is an enthusiastic ambassador for salmon burnt ends, which accentuates the fish's natural characteristics. "Salmon is rich and fatty, perfect for grilling or smoking," he says. "The outside gets nice and crispy while the inside stays moist and buttery." So not only does salmon serve as an underrated and unexpected hangover food, but it also serves as an exciting changeup in the smokehouse.

With just a hearty amount of seasoning and maybe even a rub or glaze before going into the smoker, your bite-sized chunks of salmon will be transformed into beautiful and delectable burnt ends. When it's time to serve, Correa says these burnt ends are great in tacos, skewers, or even with citrus slaw, paired with a garlic and lime aioli, a maple and mustard glaze, or a sweet-tangy mango vinaigrette salsa on the side.