Hungover? This Unexpected Food Should Be The First Thing You Eat
We all know that feeling — the pounding head, dry mouth, and foggy brain that all make even the mere thought of food feel a bit touch and go. Usually, this is the time where people reach for a greasy breakfast or a takeout, but it turns out that actually the smarter choice here is salmon. Yes, salmon.
While it may sound a little too healthy for the morning after a big night, there's a good reason for why salmon should be part of your hangover cure routine. In short, salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help tame inflammation, and it's also full of protein, which will help steady blood sugar so you're less likely to end up in a day-long cycle of coffee and carbs.
It may also help replenish certain nutrients that alcohol wipes out. For instance, the B vitamins in salmon support energy production whereas its potassium can restore the body's fluid balance when you feel drained and out of whack. Compare all these health benefits to what ordering a pizza from bed would do (or another food on our list of the worst things you can eat while hungover) and salmon suddenly feels like the obvious move. It's an easy move too — order a salmon and cream cheese bagel instead of a bacon and fried egg one, and your body will thank you for it.
How to make salmon an appealing hangover cure
The only catch with salmon is that it can be a bit of a tricky thing to cook if you're unfamiliar. In fact, there are many mistakes you might make when cooking salmon, and anyone who's tried it while already feeling delicate knows how easily a foggy and pounding head can cause a slip-up. So if you want to just keep it simple, you can poach a couple fillets in broth which takes barely any extra energy, or bake some in foil with herbs for another low-maintenance option. And if you really want to be clever, consider keeping canned salmon in the pantry for the mornings when you're struggling to function at all.
Flavor is really important to make this an appealing choice, especially on a hangover. So make sure to throw in some fresh herbs or even a dollop of cream cheese to make salmon taste less like someone forced you to have fish for breakfast and more like a treat you can get on board with. With this in mind, you'll know to skip the greasy takeout and turn to salmon the next time a hangover strikes. It's already the seafood that belongs in your breakfast hash with some poached eggs from the perspective of flavor, and now you know it's also a soothing and nutrient-rich act of kindness for a body that's doing overtime to recover.