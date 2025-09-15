Hungover? This Unexpected Food Should Be The First Thing You Eat

We all know that feeling — the pounding head, dry mouth, and foggy brain that all make even the mere thought of food feel a bit touch and go. Usually, this is the time where people reach for a greasy breakfast or a takeout, but it turns out that actually the smarter choice here is salmon. Yes, salmon.

While it may sound a little too healthy for the morning after a big night, there's a good reason for why salmon should be part of your hangover cure routine. In short, salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which help tame inflammation, and it's also full of protein, which will help steady blood sugar so you're less likely to end up in a day-long cycle of coffee and carbs.

It may also help replenish certain nutrients that alcohol wipes out. For instance, the B vitamins in salmon support energy production whereas its potassium can restore the body's fluid balance when you feel drained and out of whack. Compare all these health benefits to what ordering a pizza from bed would do (or another food on our list of the worst things you can eat while hungover) and salmon suddenly feels like the obvious move. It's an easy move too — order a salmon and cream cheese bagel instead of a bacon and fried egg one, and your body will thank you for it.