The Cheapest Burnt Ends Are Made With Hot Dogs And They're Still Delicious

Every barbecue-loving foodie knows that burnt ends are the crispy crown jewels of the smoker. Known for their crunchy exterior and tender, juicy interior, these saucy charred pieces are typically made from point-tip brisket trimmings. The only downside to the coveted cuts of beef is that they take time and money to perfect. However, you can cut the work — and cost — of making burnt ends in half by using hot dogs instead.

Although swapping brisket for frankfurters to make burnt ends may sound like barbecue blasphemy, it's a deceptive, delicious dupe worth trying. For starters, hot dogs are more affordable than brisket, especially when you're making burnt ends for a crowd. When preparing them with brisket, you are limited to the cut's trimmings, meaning you'll need multiple pounds of meat to yield a significant amount. However, you can turn pretty much every ounce of a hot dog into burnt ends, giving you more bang for just a little of your buck.

Smoking a brisket can take an entire day's worth of time. Hot dog meat, on the other hand, is pre-cooked, significantly reducing the time it takes to transform them into burnt ends. Frankfurters often have a smoky, savory taste already, which means they can take on the flavors of your go-to barbecue seasonings, herbs, and of course, your favorite barbecue sauce.