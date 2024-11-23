The Cheapest Burnt Ends Are Made With Hot Dogs And They're Still Delicious
Every barbecue-loving foodie knows that burnt ends are the crispy crown jewels of the smoker. Known for their crunchy exterior and tender, juicy interior, these saucy charred pieces are typically made from point-tip brisket trimmings. The only downside to the coveted cuts of beef is that they take time and money to perfect. However, you can cut the work — and cost — of making burnt ends in half by using hot dogs instead.
Although swapping brisket for frankfurters to make burnt ends may sound like barbecue blasphemy, it's a deceptive, delicious dupe worth trying. For starters, hot dogs are more affordable than brisket, especially when you're making burnt ends for a crowd. When preparing them with brisket, you are limited to the cut's trimmings, meaning you'll need multiple pounds of meat to yield a significant amount. However, you can turn pretty much every ounce of a hot dog into burnt ends, giving you more bang for just a little of your buck.
Smoking a brisket can take an entire day's worth of time. Hot dog meat, on the other hand, is pre-cooked, significantly reducing the time it takes to transform them into burnt ends. Frankfurters often have a smoky, savory taste already, which means they can take on the flavors of your go-to barbecue seasonings, herbs, and of course, your favorite barbecue sauce.
Tips for making hot dog burnt ends
Hot dog burnt ends are a great way to introduce yourself to barbecuing. Although it's easy enough for novice home cooks to put together, there are a few tips to keep in mind, like considering the many hot dog brand options. Although faux burnt ends are a clever way to zhuzh up the flavor and texture of cheap hot dogs, high-quality frankfurters have a deeper, richer taste and a more satisfying snap that holds up well to the smoking process, delivering a smoldering, juicy bite that more closely resembles authentic burnt ends. Plus, even top-notch hot dogs are relatively cost-effective.
Before cooking them with smoldering wood chips or pellets, you'll want to coat the sausages in a brisket-style rub featuring your favorite condiments and seasonings to really enhance the flavor. Try using a mixture of mustard, garlic powder, paprika, chile powder, and brown sugar for an especially smoke-friendly rub. Pro tip: placing the hot dogs directly on the smoker grates boosts that quintessential campfire taste. However, you'll want to wait for a crust to develop (expect about an hour at 325 degrees Fahrenheit or 90 minutes at 225 degrees Fahrenheit) before slicing each wiener into burnt end-esque morsels. As a finishing touch, they're best submerged in BBQ sauce and butter, so they can continue smoking until they're crispy and smoldering. Et voilà — affordable and time-saving burnt ends.
No need to boil or grill your hot dogs. From now on, it's all about crispy, crunchy, smoked hot dog burnt ends.