How To Build The Ultimate Rosh Hashanah Food Board

Food is frequently an integral feature of holiday celebrations across the globe. Many cultures turn to food not only as a means of fostering community and connection, but to symbolize various deities, reinforce diverse spiritual qualities, and to serve as a vehicle for sharing stories and history in a tangible way. Nowhere is this perhaps more evident than it is in Judaism.

Not only do symbolic foods make appearances at regular meals, including a loaf of challah during the weekly Sabbath, every holiday is celebrated by the consumption of specific ingredients and dishes. Though the Passover Seder might be considered the most explicit example of this, Rosh Hashanah, or the celebration of the Jewish New Year, is another important food-centric holiday.

The Jewish New Year dinner is punctuated by a number of symbolic foods that are often presented in an elegant way on a grazing board to help make the evening special. To help illuminate the meaning behind these foods and how to serve them in the most festive way, we consulted with Jake Cohen and Eitan Bernath of New York City's first and largest food rescue organization City Harvest, which is gearing up to host its annual High Holy Days Food Drive to collect kosher food to help feed Jewish families in need across the city. Read on to discover the fantastic suggestions this duo had for building the ultimate Rosh Hashanah food board.