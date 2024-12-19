The Best Board For Charcuterie According To A Pro

As the MVP of parties and nights in with friends, charcuterie boards could be their own food group. No matter the occasion, a board piled high with assorted cheeses, crispy-crunchy bits, briny things, meats, fruits, and an array of spreads and dips always hits the spot. There's no shortage of guidance on the best selection of goodies using the golden rule for filling in any charcuterie board, and considering whether a few fun surprises like frozen pickles will star on your next charcuterie board.

But the board itself matters nearly as much, one could argue, as the charcuterie you pile it with. Too small, or too large a board, and the presentation is off. If you're going to all the trouble to arrange a stunning spread, you need a beautiful starting point. One pro who knows his way around the charcuterie and the board itself is Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. For both functionality and beauty, DiBartolomeo suggests a wood board as his top pick — with marble as a runner up option.

Explaining his preference, DiBartolomeo says, "Wood just makes it feel more rustic and shows off the cheeses nicely." When picking out your own board, you can spend as much or as little as you'd like; snagging a second-hand wooden board at the thrift store, or splurging on the luxury cutting board that Ina Garten and Giada de Laurentiis swear by.