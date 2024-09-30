The Reason Challah Is Round As Opposed To Braided For Rosh Hashanah

Challah (which is different from brioche) plays an important role in the Jewish community. Whether it's made for the weekly Shabbat dinner or the annual Rosh Hashanah celebration, the sweet bread has a special meaning that differs depending on the event or holiday. Often, Challah is braided, with each of the three strands representing different things. For example, the three strands can represent truth, peace, and justice or six strands (two loaves) can represent the six days of the week besides the holy day. However, during Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year, Challah is traditionally served round. So, why is this, and what does this mean?

To find out, we spoke with Amy Emberling, a managing partner at Zingerman's Bakehouse in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Emberling explained the seemingly simple, yet actually quite complex, reason behind Rosh Hashanah Challah: Round Challah represents "the continuity of life and the beginning of a new year," in Emberling's words.

Others echo this sentiment, saying the round Challah represents a prosperous new year, implying a continuation of life. Additionally, some say the circular shape represents the cycle of the seasons, as Rosh Hashanah is held as the season changes from summer to fall. Emberling also mentioned another common iteration of Challah during Rosh Hashanah, ones that are spiral shaped, which she says, "represent the ascent to heaven as well as continuity." Others say this version can also signify continuous progress.

