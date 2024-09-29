Everything You Need To Know To Make Incredible Challah For Rosh Hashanah

Yeast is the key to almost every type of bread, responsible for proofing the loaf, and therefore determining its final texture. There are two main options when it comes to baking: fresh and dry. Amy Emberling says, "Either form of yeast can be used, but not in the same quantities." Dry yeast is significantly stronger than its fresh counterpart. To use the former in place of the latter, Emberling simply multiplies the amount of fresh yeast by 0.40 to determine the right quantity of dry yeast. However, she points out, "Very few home recipes are written for fresh yeast though, so this shouldn't be a problem."

Almost every challah recipe you come across will call for dry yeast. The question is, what kind of dry yeast should you use? Recipes will either call for active dry yeast, which must be activated in warm water before adding it to bread dough, or instant yeast, which can be added directly to your dough with the dry ingredients. You can actually substitute one for the other without changing the measurements, but the active version can make the overall rising time longer. If your recipe calls for instant yeast and you only have the active kind, make sure to add it to your wet ingredients first and let it bloom.