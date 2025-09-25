10 Old-School Candies No One Seems To Eat Today

When people think of candy today, the lineup is dominated by crowd-pleasers from peanut butter candies like Reese's, M&M's, and Kit Kats. But dig back a few decades, and you'll find some quirky, inventive sweets that don't get much love anymore. These were the once classic candies tucked into penny jars at corner stores, sold in wax paper wrappers, or handed out by grandparents who swore they were the best treat around.

All of these are still being made, though just not nearly as popular as they were in their heyday. Found primarily through online shops and specialty candy stores, these candies aren't waiting for you with the other classic movie theater snacks. Why? Well, their flavors or textures might not suit every modern palate, but they tell a story about how candy once leaned on novelty and, perhaps, unusual flavors instead of flashy marketing. From chewy peanut butter taffy to bright orange marshmallow peanuts, we're diving headfirst into nine old-school candies that people don't seem to eat anymore.