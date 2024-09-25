For Quicker Oven-Baked S'mores, Go For The Marshmallow Cream

To make these simplified indoor s'mores, you'll start the way you typically would, setting your graham cracker squares side by side on a parchment-lined sheet pan, and laying a piece of chocolate over each (leaving a little room in between, as your s'mores' middle will ooze as it becomes gooey and soft). It's the next step where you pivot, and instead of plopping a marshmallow on top, you'll substitute a dollop of this sweet cream before popping in the oven. With the standard marshmallows, you're looking at around 4 to 6 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, but with this sweet swap, you won't have to wait for that 'mallow to melt — which means you can adjust down to between 3 and 5 minutes, depending on your desired level of doneness.

This trick works if you're hoping to work your way through the list of secret ingredients for ridiculously good s'mores, too. For example, you can ditch the graham crackers and upgrade your s'mores with croissants. And if you're so inclined to get creative, you need only two ingredients for easy marshmallow fluff made right at home from scratch. (This gives you a chance to put on your own twist, too, by adding a few drops of flavor like peppermint or coconut extract to complement your chocolatey treat). When making s'mores is this simple, you may find the time to experiment with all kinds of tasty inspiration, any time of year.