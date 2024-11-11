What Is Bubblegum Flavor Actually?

Bubblegum is as American as apple pie, and just thinking about it conjures up nostalgic memories for many people. The classic flavor of bubblegum is so iconic that it's been used in everything from ice cream to soda, but have you ever wondered what exactly it's supposed to be? Just as we all wonder what flavor candy corn is supposed to be, pinning down the flavor of bubblegum is tricky — is it vaguely fruity? It doesn't help that every manufacturer has its own unique recipe. That said, we do know the flavor comes from volatile compounds called esters that release a fruity aroma.

The flavor of classic bubblegum is derived from a mixture of artificial flavors that mimics the smell of certain fruits. Yes, the smell, not the taste. The reason you taste these flavors is because your airway connects to your nose and mouth. As you chew, the aroma enters the nose, even when you're not inhaling. Smell accounts for nearly 80 percent of taste, as the mouth is only able to detect sweet, salty, bitter, sour, and umami. Everything else you can thank your nose for!

The esters most commonly used in bubblegum have hints of banana, strawberry, cherry, and sometimes a bit of lemon or orange. The specific ratio of these flavors depends on the company; that's why Bubbalicious tastes different from Bubble Yum — because the companies combine these chemicals differently. The goal for bubblegum manufacturers is to maintain a classic bubblegum flavor that's recognizable without hinting too much at the taste of any specific fruit.