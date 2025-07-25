Who Makes Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs?
Costco is famous for its deals on bulk goods and food court staples, especially hot dogs. While many Americans might consider hot dogs a summer ball game delicacy, the retailer sells more of them than Major League Baseball — and for much cheaper. We're not surprised considering the Costco hot dog costs only $1.50 and includes a 20-ounce soda (with a free refill). Of course, it helps that the combo is sold globally and year-round. Regardless, we're talking about a lot of hot dogs: 200 million in 2023, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. So, what is so special about Costco hot dogs anyways?
Well, the good deal has a lot to do with it. After all, the $1.50 combo has much of a cult following as the store itself. Costco's executives are well aware of that and have refused to raise the price since it was set in 1984. In an interview with The Seattle Times in 2009, co-founder and then-CEO Jim Sinegal emphasized the price wouldn't go up as long as he was alive. "When you get customers who are that delighted with something, it's worth your time and energy to make it work," he said. When almost a decade later, Sinegal's successor, W. Craig Jelinek, told him that the hot dog was losing money, Sinegal told him he'd kill him if he raised the price, according to 425 Business.
The intense commitment to affordability clearly hasn't been lost on Costco's loyal customers. Executives did find a way to make the $1.50 deal work, all while improving its quality. How? Costco began making its own Kirkland Signature brand hot dogs. Of course, the franks must taste pretty good if they've persisted in popularity. So, what kind of hot dogs does Costco use? Let's take a look at the company's production process over the years.
Costco makes its own hot dogs, no supplier needed
When Costco began selling hot dogs in the early 1980s, members purchased them from a small cart outside the warehouse, according to CNN. This humble beginning would evolve into a constantly crowded food court. According to Costco's magazine Costco Connection, the stand's all-beef kosher hot dogs were originally supplied by two national Kosher hot dog brands — CNN says one of those was Hebrew National. The brand's partnership with Costco continued until 2009 when the retailer decided to take things into its own hands. To prevent supply chain issues — and keep the hot dog's price low — Costco made the production switch to its own meat processing facilities. Today, the famous Kirkland franks are made at the original Tracy, California, location and at a secondary location in Morris, Illinois, that opened to keep up with high demand, according to the Wall Street Journal.
While the hot dogs are no longer kosher, they are larger. Weighing in at 4.4 ounces, the Costco food court frank is actually more than a quarter pound, providing even more beef for your buck than it used to. The quality remains as good as ever, too. Each hot dog is made with 100% USDA-inspected beef and is free of yucky, unhealthy additives like fillers, corn syrup, and artificial colors or flavors.
Costco warehouses still sell packs of Hebrew National hot dogs, but you can also buy uncooked Kirkland brand beef franks in-store. Yes, that means you can enjoy a Costco hot dog at home whenever you'd like. However, a quick stop at the food court for the authentic experience means you can try an extra-special, upgraded hot dog.
Secret ways to upgrade the Costco hot dog
After you've picked up your Costco hot dog, you might stop at the condiments station to add a drizzle of ketchup, mustard, and relish. Don't forget the beloved diced onions, which returned in 2023. But if this simple hot dog doesn't sound appealing enough, there are a few ways to make it even more delicious. While there's no official secret menu, customers have thought up a number of creative Costco food court hacks, including for the hot dog.
The most novel way to enjoy a Costco hot dog is to swap its bun for a slice of pizza. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and red chili flakes on top, which you can request at the counter. Coined the "Costco taco" or "pizza dog" by innovative eaters, the hack can be found tried and tested across social media. And those who try it seem to greatly enjoy it. You could even combine your pizza dog with a chicken bake to create the "Jochizza," arguably Costco's most unhinged food court menu hack.
While you can no longer enjoy a Costco chili dog, as the retailer sadly dropped its food court chili from menus — one of many discontinued food court items that didn't stand the test of time — you can always turn your hot dog into a chili dog at home. In fact, Costco members sometimes even bring their own gourmet toppings to customize their franks to their liking while they're fresh and hot.
While we're optimistic that the retailer's famous hot dog and soda deal will remain unwaveringly cheap (hopefully forever), Costco is making a different sort of change to the combo in 2025 that will have some members cheering and leave some others disappointed.
Changes to Costco's hot dog combo in 2025
Anyone who's familiar with Costco's food court menu board may have noticed a subtle change to the hot dog combo, specifically concerning the color and brand of the soda cup that comes with it. Don't worry, though, this isn't some sort of Mandela effect. In a January 2025 shareholders meeting, Costco announced a change to the hot dog combo that has nothing to do with the hot dog: The soda included in the meal will now be a Coca-Cola product instead of Pepsi.
While Costco started decommissioning some of its old soda fountains in January, the official switch from Pepsi to Coke, which applies to all food court fountain drinks, began in early July and is expected to be completed at all stores by the fall, according to a statement Coca-Cola provided to USA Today. Any alterations to the long-standing hot dog combo might be a cause of concern for some warehouse members, however, rest assured, there's no changes on the horizon regarding the hot dog or the price of the combo.
Costco's food court has been serving Pepsi products for over a decade, which is why the shift to Coke feels like a big deal to many shoppers. Prior to 2013, the retailer dispensed Coke products in its soda fountains, but made the switch to Pepsi to maintain the low price of the combo. Of course, the question of whether Pepsi or Coke is better is a long-standing debate, so while many people are pumped at the idea of Coca-Cola products back at Costco food courts, not everyone welcomes the change. Besides Coca-Cola Classic, customers can expect to sip on drinks such as Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Sprite, and Minute Maid Lemonade while they eat their (still) $1.50 Costco hot dog.