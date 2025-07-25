Who Makes Costco's Food Court Hot Dogs?

Costco is famous for its deals on bulk goods and food court staples, especially hot dogs. While many Americans might consider hot dogs a summer ball game delicacy, the retailer sells more of them than Major League Baseball — and for much cheaper. We're not surprised considering the Costco hot dog costs only $1.50 and includes a 20-ounce soda (with a free refill). Of course, it helps that the combo is sold globally and year-round. Regardless, we're talking about a lot of hot dogs: 200 million in 2023, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. So, what is so special about Costco hot dogs anyways?

Well, the good deal has a lot to do with it. After all, the $1.50 combo has much of a cult following as the store itself. Costco's executives are well aware of that and have refused to raise the price since it was set in 1984. In an interview with The Seattle Times in 2009, co-founder and then-CEO Jim Sinegal emphasized the price wouldn't go up as long as he was alive. "When you get customers who are that delighted with something, it's worth your time and energy to make it work," he said. When almost a decade later, Sinegal's successor, W. Craig Jelinek, told him that the hot dog was losing money, Sinegal told him he'd kill him if he raised the price, according to 425 Business.

The intense commitment to affordability clearly hasn't been lost on Costco's loyal customers. Executives did find a way to make the $1.50 deal work, all while improving its quality. How? Costco began making its own Kirkland Signature brand hot dogs. Of course, the franks must taste pretty good if they've persisted in popularity. So, what kind of hot dogs does Costco use? Let's take a look at the company's production process over the years.