Are These Costco Chicken Nuggets Really A Chick-Fil-A Copycat?
In a ranking of the best fast food chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A's nuggets are high on the list. Thus, it stands to reason that there is some buzz around Costco's supposed Chick-fil-A chicken nugget dupe, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. But do they really stand up to the restaurant version? It depends on who you ask, but they are generally well-liked by many Costco members, even if they aren't an exact copy of Chick-fil-A's nuggets.
Kirkland Chicken Chunks are not necessarily better than Chick-fil-A's, but they do rank high as far as frozen chicken nuggets go. The jury is out on whether they are better than a similar product made by Just Bare, with some Reddit users declaring that the Kirkland version has too much breading. But overall, it seems most chicken nugget enjoyers are happy with the frozen nuggets and have come up with plenty of sauces to eat them with and ways incorporate them into other dishes.
As someone who eats Kirkland Chicken Chunks and feeds them to three kids often, I can say they are a bit heavier on the breading than Just Bare and Chick-fil-A's nuggets, but that doesn't take away from their deliciousness. You might find a couple of nuggets that are mostly just breading per bag, but the vast majority are good quality. All in all, they are super tasty, perfect for making quick meals for individuals or the whole family, and the more economical choice.
Tips for heating and eating Costco's nuggets
From personal experience and based on Costco members' opinions on Reddit, for extra crispy nuggets, using an air fryer is best. Make sure to shake the basket halfway through for even cooking. It's also crucial not to overfill the air fryer basket as the hot air won't be able to circulate around all the nuggets, resulting in some soggy chunks.
One of the best parts of chicken nuggets is the variety of sauces you can eat them with — ranch dressing, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, honey mustard, honey, and teriyaki sauce, to name a few. For the full Chick-fil-A nugget experience, pair your Kirkland Chicken Breast Chunks with the famous Chick-fil-A Sauce or Polynesian Sauce, available in some stores, such as Walmart and Target, and online. Chick-fil-A sauce is a cut above the rest for good reason — it blends a combination of sweet, savory, tangy, and smoky flavors. To recreate your own Chick-fil-A sauce you'll need five simple ingredients: yellow mustard, barbecue sauce, honey, mayonnaise, and lemon.
In addition to being hailed as a Chick-fil-A dupe, Kirkland's Lightly Breaded Chicken Chunks are arguably the best frozen Costco chicken for easy meal prep. Toss them in a stir fry with veggies and rice, smother them with barbecue or buffalo sauce, or cut them up for a Caesar salad. Make a tasty snack wrap by wrapping the chicken, shredded cheese, and lettuce in a warm tortilla drizzled with ranch.