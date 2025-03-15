Are These Costco Chicken Nuggets Really A Chick-Fil-A Copycat?

In a ranking of the best fast food chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A's nuggets are high on the list. Thus, it stands to reason that there is some buzz around Costco's supposed Chick-fil-A chicken nugget dupe, Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks. But do they really stand up to the restaurant version? It depends on who you ask, but they are generally well-liked by many Costco members, even if they aren't an exact copy of Chick-fil-A's nuggets.

Kirkland Chicken Chunks are not necessarily better than Chick-fil-A's, but they do rank high as far as frozen chicken nuggets go. The jury is out on whether they are better than a similar product made by Just Bare, with some Reddit users declaring that the Kirkland version has too much breading. But overall, it seems most chicken nugget enjoyers are happy with the frozen nuggets and have come up with plenty of sauces to eat them with and ways incorporate them into other dishes.

As someone who eats Kirkland Chicken Chunks and feeds them to three kids often, I can say they are a bit heavier on the breading than Just Bare and Chick-fil-A's nuggets, but that doesn't take away from their deliciousness. You might find a couple of nuggets that are mostly just breading per bag, but the vast majority are good quality. All in all, they are super tasty, perfect for making quick meals for individuals or the whole family, and the more economical choice.