The Simple Upgrade You Need For Extra Tasty Pinwheel Sandwiches

Pinwheel sandwiches are undeniably retro-chic, but they're also one of those nostalgic foods that deserve a modern-day comeback. Their colorful spirals bring an aesthetic cuteness to any party spread. They're easy and inexpensive to whip up en masse for a gathering, endlessly customizable, and flavorful and delicious to boot.

Pinwheels were all the rage back in the day, namely during the '60s, when no party spread would have been complete without a platter or two of them. You've surely seen recipes for the sandwiches in the old red-and-white checkered cookbook your mom and grandma probably had. In their mid-century era, they were often made from flattened white bread and mayo or cream cheese, then some assortment of veggies like olives and cucumbers.

But the easiest way to dress up your modern pinwheels, made even easier using a large flour tortilla, is to layer on the flavor with savory, punched-up cream cheese to impart some kick into every bite. Old-school recipes kept it fairly plain-Jane with unflavored cream cheese or mayo, but to liven up the party, try mixing some powdered ranch seasoning directly into your cream cheese or mayonnaise. Alternatively, you can use flavored store-bought cream cheese for extra interest or dress up whatever spread you're using — like hummus or avocado — with a kick of heat.

