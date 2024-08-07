The Simple Upgrade You Need For Extra Tasty Pinwheel Sandwiches
Pinwheel sandwiches are undeniably retro-chic, but they're also one of those nostalgic foods that deserve a modern-day comeback. Their colorful spirals bring an aesthetic cuteness to any party spread. They're easy and inexpensive to whip up en masse for a gathering, endlessly customizable, and flavorful and delicious to boot.
Pinwheels were all the rage back in the day, namely during the '60s, when no party spread would have been complete without a platter or two of them. You've surely seen recipes for the sandwiches in the old red-and-white checkered cookbook your mom and grandma probably had. In their mid-century era, they were often made from flattened white bread and mayo or cream cheese, then some assortment of veggies like olives and cucumbers.
But the easiest way to dress up your modern pinwheels, made even easier using a large flour tortilla, is to layer on the flavor with savory, punched-up cream cheese to impart some kick into every bite. Old-school recipes kept it fairly plain-Jane with unflavored cream cheese or mayo, but to liven up the party, try mixing some powdered ranch seasoning directly into your cream cheese or mayonnaise. Alternatively, you can use flavored store-bought cream cheese for extra interest or dress up whatever spread you're using — like hummus or avocado — with a kick of heat.
Add ranch seasoning directly to your spread
To make pinwheel sandwiches, whether you're feeding a crowd or meal prepping for yourself, you'll first need to gather your tools. You'll need some large flour tortillas, your schmear of choice, veggies like thinly sliced cukes, tomatoes, or shredded greens, cheeses and deli meats, and briny flavor boosters like sliced olives or even capers. Cream cheese and mayonnaise are both traditional options for the spread of a pinwheel sandwich, and for good reason — not only do they add needed fat, tang, and moisture to the mix, but they act almost as a glue-like spread, holding the other drier ingredients and layers neatly in place.
You can, of course, just squeeze ranch dressing onto the sandwich before rolling, but the best way to add big flavor is by pre-mixing a ranch seasoning packet into your mayo or cream cheese, incorporating it until smooth, then spreading on the mixture. Next, layer on your toppings, roll up, and slice into rounds that are around 1 inch or so thick. You can wrap each round individually or insert toothpicks if making them ahead of time to help hold them perfectly together. If using cream cheese, be sure to soften the block before spreading it, lest you rip the delicate tortilla.
Pinwheel sandwiches are endlessly adaptable
Get you a sandwich that can do it all — and pinwheels can. Not just a cute presentation and the perfect hor d'oeuvre or appetizer for parties and guests, pinwheel sandwiches are every bit as adaptable as traditional sandwiches, and might even invite more creativity. Of course, you can stick with the foolproof classics — deli meats, cheese, and condiments — or go old-school with cream cheese, cucumbers, and olives.
But you can also kick it up a notch with a spicy take, mixing mayo in with Sriracha or using a jalapeño-infused cream cheese (which would pair perfectly with these jalapeño popper pinwheels). Craving Italian flavors? Do it up pinwheel-style, using marinara sauce and pizza toppings as your filling. Or, spread a tuna or egg salad onto your tortillas for a twist on the usual lunch. For a little less fire but still plenty of oomph, choose another store-bought flavored cream cheese — veggie and chive, for example, or you could even make your sammies sweet using strawberry cream cheese and layering with sliced fruit. Making sandwiches for non-dairy or plant-based eaters? Swap out plant-based mayo or cream cheese, and no one will know the difference.