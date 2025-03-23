5 Beer And Cheese Pairings You Need To Try

You set out a beautiful cheese tray. You've followed Ina Garten's tips for choosing cheeses, so you start with a soft, creamy Brie and end with a hard, aged cheddar. You think about what you'll serve to drink and naturally your mind goes to wine. But if you want to switch it up and surprise your guests, why not ponder pairing your platter with beer? To know which cheeses work best with which beers, we asked John Montez, the training and curriculum manager at the venerable cheese emporium Murray's Cheese (@murrayscheese on Instagram), to share his suggestions exclusively with Chowhound. If you think the only time you need to wonder about beer and cheese is when picking the right brew for your beer cheese, Montez will prove you wrong.

As a start, Montez says, "One way I think about pairing is as an attempt to bring out the most desirable characteristics of a cheese." He suggests, for example, that people consider matching the intensity of their cheese with the intensity of their beer. "For bold cheeses with a lot of age, look for bolder styles of beer."