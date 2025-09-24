The 9 Best Ways To Prepare Your Kitchen For A Storm, According To Experts

No matter the current weather forecast, Tyler Paul, Vice President of Service Operations at Oncourse Home Solutions, says now is the time to make an all-encompassing storm prep checklist for your entire home. If the kitchen is your primary concern, it's a good idea to focus your list heavily on your plumbing system. This includes clearing your gutters and downspouts, and checking your sump pump to ensure it's working properly. Both of these actions should help prevent water from backing up into your home. "Seal any leaks that could allow water intrusion," adds Paul. "[And] for the kitchen specifically, double-check that drains are clear so water doesn't back up during heavy rainfall."

Once you get to the point of actually tackling this to-do list, Gary Miller, an insurance agent for Goosehead Insurance, says it's a great time to document everything thoroughly. "Before a storm hits your area, take photos and videos of your entire kitchen," he says. "This digital inventory will be extremely useful if you need to file a claim, as it provides proof of your property's condition before any loss."

In fact, reviewing your homeowners' insurance policy is a good thing to do now, too. Make sure it's up to date, and that you know what's included. "Make sure you're aware of what your hurricane or wind and hail deductible is, and if you have coverage for additional living expenses should your kitchen become unusable," says Miller.