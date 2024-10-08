How Much Food You Really Need To Buy To Prepare For A Hurricane
Every year, from June through November, millions of Americans stand on hurricane watch, and the danger is only poised to rise. NASA projects increasingly intense storms due to the effects of climate change. If you live in one of the at-risk regions along the Atlantic or Gulf coastlines, you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to prepare ahead of time with a hurricane supply kit. The most important things you'll need are food and water, but how much do you actually need to save up?
The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross both recommend packing at least three days' worth of food and water if you plan to evacuate from a hurricane-affected area. If you are planning to stay at home to weather the storm, they recommend keeping at least two weeks' worth of food and water on hand.
Obviously, the exact quantity varies depending on how many people are in your home, and how much they typically eat. You should store at least one gallon of water per person per day, which means a family of four would need 56 gallons to get through a two-week period. The biggest challenge is how to store all of these supplies, and just exactly which foods to save.
The best foods to buy for a hurricane supply kit
When assembling a hurricane supply kit, you always want to err on the side of extreme caution. Hurricanes can knock out power for days, so you need to stock up on nonperishable items, in other words, foods that don't expire. Fortunately, these include many of the most affordable grocery store staples, like must-have canned foods that you probably eat on a regular basis already. Canned meats and fish, such as canned tuna, as well as canned fruits and vegetables, are the main essentials you should start with. These can be eaten hot or cold, in case of a power outage. Of course, make sure there is a can opener on hand.
Prioritize high-energy foods in your supply kit. Granola bars, trail mix, and cereal are all excellent examples, and they will keep for a long time. Just because a food isn't strictly non-perishable doesn't mean it's off-limits either. For example, apples are a terrific food to stock up on in advance of a hurricane or other disaster. They are very hardy (especially the engineered-to-last Cosmic Crisp), and will provide a welcome change from canned goods.
It is essential that you store all of your hurricane supplies in waterproof containers, and preferably on a high shelf. Hurricane flood waters can carry bacteria, so don't let them touch any of your food. Check the expiration dates on your hurricane supplies regularly, replacing items when necessary, so that you're ready whenever the need arises.