How Much Food You Really Need To Buy To Prepare For A Hurricane

Every year, from June through November, millions of Americans stand on hurricane watch, and the danger is only poised to rise. NASA projects increasingly intense storms due to the effects of climate change. If you live in one of the at-risk regions along the Atlantic or Gulf coastlines, you owe it to yourself and your loved ones to prepare ahead of time with a hurricane supply kit. The most important things you'll need are food and water, but how much do you actually need to save up?

The United States Federal Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross both recommend packing at least three days' worth of food and water if you plan to evacuate from a hurricane-affected area. If you are planning to stay at home to weather the storm, they recommend keeping at least two weeks' worth of food and water on hand.

Obviously, the exact quantity varies depending on how many people are in your home, and how much they typically eat. You should store at least one gallon of water per person per day, which means a family of four would need 56 gallons to get through a two-week period. The biggest challenge is how to store all of these supplies, and just exactly which foods to save.