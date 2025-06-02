Pick Up One Of These High-Tech Tools For Grilling In The Rain

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've been waiting all week to barbecue. The meat has been brined. The charcoal is white hot, and you've learned all the tricks of mastering the flame. Your guests are scheduled to arrive any minute and then it starts to rain. All your outdoor cooking plans are washed down the gutter, right? Not necessarily. If you have a wireless probe thermometer, you can keep an eye on the progress of your steaks, pork shoulders, or chicken while keeping yourself dry.

Even when the skies are clear, it's a good idea for barbecue fanatics to invest in wireless probe thermometers like MEATER Plus or ThermoPro. A vigilantly monitored internal temperature ensures the meat is cooked to perfection. And because these devices connect to a remote display or a phone app, there's no need to hover over the grill. Several ThermoPro models include multiple probes that monitor the ambient temperature inside the grill and the meat. The MEATER Plus has dual sensors for the same purpose.

Just because these thermometers can let you hang out away from your barbecue, don't take it as a license to abandon the grill entirely. This is still live fire, and wherever you take cover from the rain, make sure your outdoor cooking setup is within eyesight. Rain has a nasty tendency to team up with wind, and a gust could send sparks flying or even knock over your grill entirely. So, keep the fire extinguisher within reach.