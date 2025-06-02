Pick Up One Of These High-Tech Tools For Grilling In The Rain
You've been waiting all week to barbecue. The meat has been brined. The charcoal is white hot, and you've learned all the tricks of mastering the flame. Your guests are scheduled to arrive any minute and then it starts to rain. All your outdoor cooking plans are washed down the gutter, right? Not necessarily. If you have a wireless probe thermometer, you can keep an eye on the progress of your steaks, pork shoulders, or chicken while keeping yourself dry.
Even when the skies are clear, it's a good idea for barbecue fanatics to invest in wireless probe thermometers like MEATER Plus or ThermoPro. A vigilantly monitored internal temperature ensures the meat is cooked to perfection. And because these devices connect to a remote display or a phone app, there's no need to hover over the grill. Several ThermoPro models include multiple probes that monitor the ambient temperature inside the grill and the meat. The MEATER Plus has dual sensors for the same purpose.
Just because these thermometers can let you hang out away from your barbecue, don't take it as a license to abandon the grill entirely. This is still live fire, and wherever you take cover from the rain, make sure your outdoor cooking setup is within eyesight. Rain has a nasty tendency to team up with wind, and a gust could send sparks flying or even knock over your grill entirely. So, keep the fire extinguisher within reach.
How to get the most of your rainy day barbecue
Besides making a grill master wet, wind and rain can wreak havoc on the grill temperature. The fluctuating heat can lead to longer cook times than you might expect. Take advantage of your grill vents to take control, and be prepared to use more charcoal or gas than you're used to. Insulated ceramic smokers like the Big Green Egg will hold heat longer than a metal Weber. However, be prepared to add a chimney cover during inclement weather. As tempting as it might be to use lighter fluid to help a soggy situation, try to avoid it, as it can give your food a weird taste as it burns.
The final challenge is keeping yourself dry as you run in and out of the rain to rotate meats, freshen up charcoal, and ferry the final product from the grill to the dining table. Leave the umbrella inside and wear a raincoat instead so you can keep both hands on the platter. Ditch the flip-flops and wear all-weather shoes that won't send you flailing on wet concrete. If you're staring down a tropical storm instead of a spring sprinkle, use a broiler or a stovetop smoker that's specifically designed for indoor use. Just don't wheel the charcoal grill into the house. Carbon monoxide poisoning is never tasty.