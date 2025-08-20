Make Sure You Unplug These Kitchen Appliances If A Storm Is On The Way

Whether you're the sort of person who tracks incoming storms minute by minute or are unbothered enough to have special tools for safely grilling in the rain, there are certain safety precautions everyone should abide by when thunder begins to rumble. While a light drizzle or even a healthy downpour likely pose little threat to your safety, storms with high winds and severe lightning may. These weather events can not only cause exterior property damage, but also power surges that can wreak havoc on your kitchen appliances by shorting them out, or even starting electrical fires inside your home.

Power surges occur when lightning either strikes power lines directly or makes contact with the ground or objects nearby. The excess voltage can surge through the power lines into homes and other buildings, causing lights and small electronics to burn out and break or catch fire. For this reason, it's best to unplug your kitchen appliances as soon as you confirm a storm is on its way. Never unplug anything during a storm to remain safe from unexpected surges — it's better to lose your toaster than to suffer a serious electric shock.

In addition to toasters, you can also pull the plug on other small appliances, including: coffee makers, air fryers, toaster ovens, microwaves, stand mixers, blenders, slow cookers, and multi-cookers. If it's small enough to sit on your countertop, unplug it before lightning strikes.