This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Is Too Easy To Make (And There's No Baking Required)

A decadent dessert that doesn't require a long list of ingredients might seem too good to be true, but truth be told, the culinary landscape is no stranger to two-ingredient delights. From a sweet and satisfying Oreo mug cake to easy tangy angel bars and fluffy cakes made from boxed cake mix and soda, whipping up delicious desserts with less than a handful of ingredients offers a savvy solution to satisfy your sweet tooth with ease.

Chocolate cakes are no exception, and while the aforementioned cake and soda hack could work with a boxed mix, this two-ingredient recipe is particularly suitable for those who prefer a more fudge-like texture rather than a soft, crumbly cake. All you need are chocolate chips and ripe peaches. You read that right, peaches! Don't scoff at the idea and dismiss this combination just yet — it's a catch-all recipe that's suitable for those who don't consume eggs, gluten, or dairy either (as long as you use dairy-free chocolate chips for a sweet treat that everyone can enjoy).

For the optimum texture, opt for dark chocolate chips that contain around 60% to 63% cocoa, as anything higher can yield a cake that's too dense, while anything lower would be too soft and mushy. All you then need to do is peel and pit the peaches, blend them into a smooth puree, and melt the chocolate chips. Combine the two in a blender until thoroughly incorporated; you want a silky smooth, evenly combined batter-like mixture. Pour that into a lined cake pan and let it chill in the refrigerator at least overnight (or three hours at the very least) before digging in.