This 2-Ingredient Chocolate Cake Is Too Easy To Make (And There's No Baking Required)
A decadent dessert that doesn't require a long list of ingredients might seem too good to be true, but truth be told, the culinary landscape is no stranger to two-ingredient delights. From a sweet and satisfying Oreo mug cake to easy tangy angel bars and fluffy cakes made from boxed cake mix and soda, whipping up delicious desserts with less than a handful of ingredients offers a savvy solution to satisfy your sweet tooth with ease.
Chocolate cakes are no exception, and while the aforementioned cake and soda hack could work with a boxed mix, this two-ingredient recipe is particularly suitable for those who prefer a more fudge-like texture rather than a soft, crumbly cake. All you need are chocolate chips and ripe peaches. You read that right, peaches! Don't scoff at the idea and dismiss this combination just yet — it's a catch-all recipe that's suitable for those who don't consume eggs, gluten, or dairy either (as long as you use dairy-free chocolate chips for a sweet treat that everyone can enjoy).
For the optimum texture, opt for dark chocolate chips that contain around 60% to 63% cocoa, as anything higher can yield a cake that's too dense, while anything lower would be too soft and mushy. All you then need to do is peel and pit the peaches, blend them into a smooth puree, and melt the chocolate chips. Combine the two in a blender until thoroughly incorporated; you want a silky smooth, evenly combined batter-like mixture. Pour that into a lined cake pan and let it chill in the refrigerator at least overnight (or three hours at the very least) before digging in.
How to make this no-bake chocolate cake and its other iterations
One of the best parts about this two-ingredient cake is its versatility, and if you're concerned about any distinct peach flavors coming through, you can lay those worries to rest — the notes of peach are barely noticeable apart from a subtle tang. This is why using properly ripened peaches is recommended, as they impart a sweetness to the mix that naturally melds into the chocolate cake without standing out. You can also switch out yellow peaches, which tend to have a more acidic bite to them, with ripe white peaches instead. White peaches have less acid in them or none at all, and offer an overall sweeter profile. If it's past prime peach season, you can always reach for a can of peaches from the store, or even your own supply of Trader Joe's-style DIY canned peaches, and drain them before popping in the blender to form a puree. Alternatively, canned pears are also up for the task, delivering a rich, indulgent chocolate cake that makes for a divine healthy treat.
Adding to the list of other two-ingredient chocolate cake recipe inspirations, there's obviously the bunch of overripe bananas that are close to crossing the line into unsafe-to-eat zone. Why not grow the list of tasty ways to use up overripe bananas by making a no-bake chocolate and banana cake? If the flavor of bananas is not your cup of tea, using pureed carrots or even applesauce would do just fine. Both provide the necessary moisture for a smooth texture, and their natural sweetness plus neutral notes are easily masked by the boldness of the dark chocolate.