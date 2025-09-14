Can't Bake To Save Your Life? This Easy, Tangy Dessert Calls For Just 2 Ingredients

For those starting their baking journey, it's important to find recipes that are easy. Fortunately, there are a lot of recipes out there that serve as a great jumping off point for those with little baking expertise. Desserts like dump cakes are perfectly beginner friendly thanks to the minimal amount of ingredients required, while using helpful tools such as boxed baking mixes combined with swaps and hacks can help achieve the taste and texture of fully homemade goods more easily.

There's one such recipe that's perfect for inexperienced bakers, and it crafts a stellar dessert out of just two ingredients: some angel food cake mix and lemon pie filling. All you need to do is combine the two ingredients, add the mixture to a pan, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the cake cools, the dessert deflates into what's essentially a soft lemon bar, but a hacked version that's much easier to make.

Many people turn up their nose at the idea of using boxed mixes but they are handy in a pinch, especially for anyone who struggles to make bakes from scratch. This two-ingredient dessert is the perfect hack for someone looking to make a delicious, tangy dessert with minimal effort and few ingredients. Plus, you can put several different spins on it by swapping out ingredients, so you can really make this hack your own.