The Worst Day To Shop At Publix

You might be able to guess that the worst day to shop for groceries often falls on the weekend, but each individual store has its own particular times to note when you're looking to avoid peak chaos. In the case of Publix, the worst days to shop resoundingly seem to be Saturday and Sunday, with it being particularly busy on the latter. According to conversations on Reddit between employees and patrons of the Southeastern grocery chain, Sunday appears to prevail as by far the busiest day to shop.

Due to families on the hunt for the upcoming week's school lunch options, you'll find grocery stores busier than normal with less options to tick off of your list on Sundays. However, Wednesday also presents some concerns, as it's when Publix offers its senior discount (5% off every Wednesday). Though this day of the week is deemed one of the best to visit elsewhere, it's another very busy day worth avoiding at Publix.

Not only will you be facing the sleep-deprived crowds searching for quick-to-sell basics like milk and eggs, you'll also find yourself digging through limited options ahead of the next week. Due to much of the overhaul which would've taken place during the week, you'll risk a picked-over selection and ultimately wasted time.