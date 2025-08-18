Don't Miss This Weekly $5 Sushi Roll Deal At Publix (It's Almost Too Good To Be True)

Publix might not be the first place you think of when you want to fulfill your sushi fix. You might actually know the chain more for its delicious sub sandwiches. But the Southern grocery store actually offers a nice variety of handmade, quality sushi at an inexpensive price. Most of its rolls come with 10 pieces and cost somewhere between $6 to $10 — except on Wednesdays.

Though Publix isn't shy about advertising its $5 sushi rolls that are only available on Wednesdays, this deal is still a bit of a missed opportunity for many sushi lovers. Now, let's be fair here. For $5, you shouldn't expect the greatest quality. To be honest, Publix's sushi probably doesn't even rival the quality of your locally-owned sushi joint.

All that said, Publix's sushi rolls are quite good. And the $5 Wednesday deal makes them an even better option as a quick on-the-go option. So what type of rolls can you get on Wednesdays at Publix?