Don't Miss This Weekly $5 Sushi Roll Deal At Publix (It's Almost Too Good To Be True)
Publix might not be the first place you think of when you want to fulfill your sushi fix. You might actually know the chain more for its delicious sub sandwiches. But the Southern grocery store actually offers a nice variety of handmade, quality sushi at an inexpensive price. Most of its rolls come with 10 pieces and cost somewhere between $6 to $10 — except on Wednesdays.
Though Publix isn't shy about advertising its $5 sushi rolls that are only available on Wednesdays, this deal is still a bit of a missed opportunity for many sushi lovers. Now, let's be fair here. For $5, you shouldn't expect the greatest quality. To be honest, Publix's sushi probably doesn't even rival the quality of your locally-owned sushi joint.
All that said, Publix's sushi rolls are quite good. And the $5 Wednesday deal makes them an even better option as a quick on-the-go option. So what type of rolls can you get on Wednesdays at Publix?
You've got a lot of sushi rolls to choose from for just $5
Publix contracts with AFC Sushi to make the handmade rolls in house. While not every roll the grocery store offers is available for $5 on Wednesday, it does give sushi lovers plenty of options. Typically, the chain offers California rolls, spicy shrimp rolls, vegetable rolls, crunchy rolls, spicy salmon rolls, spicy tuna rolls, and cream cheese rolls — all for $5.
You can also throw in another healthy option like a container of pineapple chunks (around $6), blueberries ($3.69), or a pre-prepared chef salad ($3.69), and you're out the door with a cheap lunch for around $11 at the most! In a restaurant environment where it seems like everything from eggs to edamame to a simple side of rice is ridiculously overpriced, an inexpensive lunch with quality food is a nice break from the norm.
Even without the $5 Wednesday sushi deal, Publix still offers a great range of options at a fair price. You can even order a sampler platter — with chili, nigiri, and rainbow rolls — for less than $16. Again, we're not talking about Michelin-starred sushi here. But if you need to get your sushi fix taken care of without busting your budget, your nearby Publix grocery store is a great option.