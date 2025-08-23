The Company Behind Publix's Surprisingly Good Sushi

If you need to get a quick sushi fix at an inexpensive price, you have plenty of options. Of course, you have a typical sushi restaurant, maybe a hibachi grill, or even larger chains that offer some selection of this Japanese staple. But what about a grocery store? Would you dare buy sushi from a supermarket chain?

To the surprise of many seafood lovers, the Southern grocery store staple Publix actually has surprisingly good sushi. The secret? Publix doesn't actually make the sushi. The chain instead contracts with AFC Sushi to make handmade sushi daily in each store with a sushi counter. Based in California, AFC Sushi (which stands for Advanced Fresh Concepts) opened its first sushi bar in Marina Del Ray in 1986. Since, the company has become the largest supplier of fresh sushi to supermarkets in the United States — including Publix, Kroger, and even some hospital cafeterias.

While it might sound like some corporate behemoth — in some ways, it is, with 4,000 different locations in three countries – the company has been committed to quality sustainable seafood over its 35 year history. The company believes that sourcing sustainable seafood helps replenish the oceans and is essential for the future. AFC is a member of the Global Seafood Sustainability Initiative and works with the network to provide ocean-friendly seafood at all of its sushi counters.