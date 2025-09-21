Here's What These 7 Celebrity Chefs Did Before They Got Famous

There are few people quite so deserving of the designation of celebrity chef as Julia Child. Widely credited for introducing the American public to French cuisine, Child broke barriers between burdensome kitchen chores and creative expression, home cooking and complex craft, and women and television fame. Her name is synonymous with the rejection of TV dinners and the philosophy of eating well as integral to living well. So it may come as a surprise that she sort of stumbled upon this storied career by accident.

Child graduated from Smith College with plans to become a writer and a yen for adventure. When the United States entered World War II, she enlisted in an intelligence agency, and found herself in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). There she met Paul Child, who would whisk her away to France, where she fell in love with French cuisine. While in France, Child enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu cooking school, and met two women, Simca Beck and Louisette Bertholle, who were working on a cookbook for Americans. They enlisted her as a collaborator.

Child returned to the States, and 10 years of recipe testing and revision later, that book, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," found a publisher. Its popularity earned her a television appearance. Viewers couldn't get enough, and the rest, as they say, is history. Albeit one that lives on in countless kitchens today.