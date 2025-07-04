How Sunny Anderson Transforms Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want mashed potatoes on the menu, but don't want to go through the whole process of boiling and mashing and getting the additives just right, you can always turn to store-bought, pre-made mashed potatoes, or even dried, instant potatoes. If you think they're just too bland when made according to the instructions on the package, there are some amazing tips to level up your store-bought mashed potatoes. For a super simple recipe to go from store-bought to restaurant-worthy, we can turn to Sunny Anderson, co-host of Food Network's "The Kitchen" and New York Times best-selling author of "Sunny's Kitchen." And all it takes is three ingredients: butter, garlic, and scallions.

Anderson is known for cooking classic American comfort foods with an eye to simplicity, often using partially prepared ingredients to make full, hearty meals or elevating store-bought, packaged ingredients into the arena of gourmet. So, she is just the expert we need to upgrade store-bought mashed potatoes into an appropriately delicious side dish. With this quick trick, you can have incredible mashed potatoes on the table in just a few minutes. You'll be amazed at the transformation from cold and dry to rich and creamy with an added kick of pungent flavor.