The Dessert Martha Stewart Allegedly Made In The Prison Microwave

We often take our kitchens for granted. While we might wish for a new air fryer or a fancy new gadget, many of us are blessed with everything needed to cook a good meal. Take all or most of that away, and it becomes next to impossible to make a good home-cooked meal. This is exactly what businesswoman, lifestyle maven, and cookbook author Martha Stewart was famously faced with when she spent five months in prison in 2004. Although she certainly faced limitations without a proper chef's kitchen, this didn't stop her from cooking.

Stewart was incarcerated in the Alderson Federal Prison Camp after being charged with four counts of obstructing justice related to insider trading. While she was able to make neither her favorite recipes nor her favorite comfort food, she still put her culinary skills to use. One former inmate at the camp reported that Stewart had sent her a note that came along with the gift of a baked apple, seasoned with cinnamon and caramel.

The prison grounds also house some crabapple trees, and according to CNN, Stewart picked apples from the tree to make jelly. Maybe most impressive was the dessert she made for the potluck on the day of her release: A caramel flan. Martha Stewart has said that she doesn't like to buy store-bought desserts, and that homemade is always better — but it's impressive that she stuck with this ideology in prison.