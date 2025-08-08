How Many Michelin Stars Does Chef Heston Blumenthal Actually Have?
If someone wanted to become a famous chef, one way to reach that goal would be to reinvent the cooking method for french fries. That's exactly what chef Heston Blumenthal — now the holder of seven Michelin stars — did in 1992, from his home, when he developed the recipe for his famous "triple-cooked chips" — crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. (Here's our take on a similar triple-cooked fries recipe.)
Three years later, Blumenthal opened his first restaurant, The Fat Duck, in Bray, Berkshire, England. The restaurant earned its first Michelin star in 1999 and three stars in 2004, which it has retained ever since. As of this writing, Blumenthal's seven Michelin stars include three at The Fat Duck, two at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, one at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Dubai, and one at Hinds Head in Bray.
And while Blumenthal's triple-cooked chips helped put him on the culinary map, the chef has since become one of most highly decorated and influential chefs in the world. With seven Michelin stars, Blumenthal ranks 10th all-time for total stars. The Fat Duck, with three stars, is one of 157 restaurants worldwide to earn that distinction.
Meat fruit, egg and bacon ice cream, and snail porridge
As you might imagine, earning those stars didn't come easy for chef Heston Blumenthal. He's been open about his battle with bipolar disorder, which makes his influence in the culinary world even more notable. Despite those challenges, Blumenthal became one of the early leaders of the molecular gastronomy movement, pioneering techniques such as using liquid nitrogen in the kitchen. While his triple-cooked chips were more of a fine-dining take on one of the world's most familiar foods, some of his other iconic dishes are far more avant-garde.
On the surface, "meat fruit" might not sound too appetizing. But this classical Blumenthal dish consists of a chicken liver and foie gras parfait encased in what appears to be a mandarin orange, though the peel is actually made of mandarin-flavored jelly. His take on savory desserts have always turned a lot of heads, starting with his "egg and bacon" ice cream. Perhaps his most famous dish is a "snail porridge", which, again, may sound unappealing but is transformed into a work of culinary ingenuity in the hands of Blumenthal. The beautiful dish is composed of green parsley, almond-infused porridge, a generous helping of ham, snails, and shaved and dressed fennel.
That's just the tip of the iceberg of Blumenthal's creativity. If you'd like to enjoy a three-Michelin-star experience yourself, expect to pay — like really pay. The Fat Duck can cost between $300 and $600 per person, not including any drinks or wine pairings. If that's in your budget, it might become clear why Blumenthal is one of the most creative and influential chefs in the world.