How Many Michelin Stars Does Chef Heston Blumenthal Actually Have?

If someone wanted to become a famous chef, one way to reach that goal would be to reinvent the cooking method for french fries. That's exactly what chef Heston Blumenthal — now the holder of seven Michelin stars — did in 1992, from his home, when he developed the recipe for his famous "triple-cooked chips" — crispy on the outside and light and fluffy on the inside. (Here's our take on a similar triple-cooked fries recipe.)

Three years later, Blumenthal opened his first restaurant, The Fat Duck, in Bray, Berkshire, England. The restaurant earned its first Michelin star in 1999 and three stars in 2004, which it has retained ever since. As of this writing, Blumenthal's seven Michelin stars include three at The Fat Duck, two at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, one at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Dubai, and one at Hinds Head in Bray.

And while Blumenthal's triple-cooked chips helped put him on the culinary map, the chef has since become one of most highly decorated and influential chefs in the world. With seven Michelin stars, Blumenthal ranks 10th all-time for total stars. The Fat Duck, with three stars, is one of 157 restaurants worldwide to earn that distinction.