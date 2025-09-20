How To Get Thick, Velvety Froth From Soy Milk Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If there's one thing that's better than the taste of a perfect latte, it's the feel of one. Whether hot or over ice, that thick, frothy foam is the key to a delectable mouthfeel and even serves as a canvas for some creative latte toppings. But the thrill of great foam means, on the flip side, bad foam can be pretty disappointing — and it seems that many plant-based milks, like soy milk, are particularly susceptible to this. Of course, you can froth non-dairy soy milk for lattes and cappuccinos, but it can be tricky to get used to. Fortunately, Chowhound reached out to an expert to help you nail the art of velvety soy milk foam.

Andrea Allen, the co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab since 2012, knows all about frothing milk — the 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up can mix it up with the best of them. And luckily for you, she's come through with exclusive advice on how to perfectly froth your soy milk. For her, it's crucial to choose the right kind of soy milk, as not all will be best-suited to maintaining their foamy stability. "My advice would be to purchase an alternative milk that is formulated for baristas or for steaming," she said. "These products are engineered to produce foam and also to stand up to heat." As for the heat, 140 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit is the standard to avoid burning. It may be a simple solution, but you won't hear us complaining while sipping on a foamy beverage.