Can You Froth Non-Dairy Milks For Lattes And Cappuccinos?

Non-dairy milks are becoming ubiquitous, with options like oat, rice, and almond milk readily available in stores alongside classic soy milk. But if you're the owner of an espresso machine, you may be wondering whether they froth well with the steam wand, so you can make milky coffees like cappuccinos and lattes. The short answer is yes, but the results vary across the types of milk, as well as different brands within these.

There's some complex science to how milk froths, but the very short version is that you need the right balance of proteins and fats. Proteins capture air bubbles, making a stable, structured foam, while fat adds a creamy taste. This is why skim milks tend to create a fluffy foam, since they have a suitable amount of protein but less fat, so the structure is there without the velvety creaminess of fat.

Generally speaking, non-dairy milks can't handle as much heat as dairy, so you should steam them less, or else run the risk of them curdling from high heat. As a general rule, non-dairy milks with emulsifiers in them (canola oil or xanthan gum are common) are best, as these prevent the milk from separating into fat and water (after all, milk is essentially just fat emulsified into water). So-called "barista blends" of non-dairy milks usually include these emulsifiers alongside extra fat — as a result, they're generally the best option for steaming non-dairy milk.