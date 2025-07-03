Not All Dairy-Free Milk Options Froth The Same. Here's The Best One For Your Latte

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The third wave of coffee has come with all sorts of changes, from single-origin blends to lighter roasts. But one of the biggest changes over the past few years has been an influx of milk made out of just about everything except, well, milk. Whether from lactose-intolerance or mere preference, dairy milk is no longer the go-to for many coffee drinkers — and yet the alternatives, from almond milk all the way to coconut milk, pose some textural issues when it comes to making a latte. In short, they're not great at foaming. "Whole milk is the best dairy milk for foaming," explained Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a coffee expert and former barista who now runs Home Coffee Expert. But what if that's not an option for you? What's next on the list?

Woodburn-Simmonds' shared his advice with Chowhound and in his mind the choice is clear: oat milk simply soars above its alt milk competitors whether you're making a latte or a cappuccino. Our own ranking of the best non-dairy milks to pair with coffee similarly recognized the pros of the nutty beverage. "Personally, I love barista edition oat milk for creating awesome foam," Woodburn-Simmonds says, adding that, "It's specially formulated so the fat and protein work for the same kind of silkiness and consistency of whole milk."