Not All Dairy-Free Milk Options Froth The Same. Here's The Best One For Your Latte
The third wave of coffee has come with all sorts of changes, from single-origin blends to lighter roasts. But one of the biggest changes over the past few years has been an influx of milk made out of just about everything except, well, milk. Whether from lactose-intolerance or mere preference, dairy milk is no longer the go-to for many coffee drinkers — and yet the alternatives, from almond milk all the way to coconut milk, pose some textural issues when it comes to making a latte. In short, they're not great at foaming. "Whole milk is the best dairy milk for foaming," explained Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, a coffee expert and former barista who now runs Home Coffee Expert. But what if that's not an option for you? What's next on the list?
Woodburn-Simmonds' shared his advice with Chowhound and in his mind the choice is clear: oat milk simply soars above its alt milk competitors whether you're making a latte or a cappuccino. Our own ranking of the best non-dairy milks to pair with coffee similarly recognized the pros of the nutty beverage. "Personally, I love barista edition oat milk for creating awesome foam," Woodburn-Simmonds says, adding that, "It's specially formulated so the fat and protein work for the same kind of silkiness and consistency of whole milk."
What makes barista edition oat milk so good — and other milks so bad?
When you're buying milk for your own latte, it's important to keep in mind that not all oat milks are created equal. The barista-edition stuff that Matt Woodburn-Simmonds recommends is specially formulated to have a higher fat content, which makes it easier to foam — think about how you want to get high-fat heavy whipping cream if you want any chance of your homemade whipped cream properly sticking together. It's sort of similar when it comes to the froth in your hot latte. And luckily, even non-baristas can buy the good stuff at a grocery store or online, like Oatly's barista edition oat milk.
If you were wondering, Woodburn-Simmonds also has an insider scoop on the absolute worst milks for frothing, and he's got some pretty strong opinions. "Rice milk is atrocious to try and foam," he says, noting that the liquid is so runny that the chances of a stable and frothy foam (or any sort of foam for that matter) are slim to none. Another poor choice? Coconut milk. Beyond a strange lingering flavor, this milk will also totally throw off the texture of your foam and quickly separate. "The lack of protein means the foam falls and looks horrible after a few minutes," Woodburn-Simmonds lamented. "You don't want your coffee to look like something floating on a polluted river before you've even taken your little video for socials." Our take? Stick with oat and your latte art will look flawless on the 'Gram.