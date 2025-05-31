12 Of The Absolute Best Toppings For Your Next Latte
As a barista of several years, I've tried dozens of latte combinations from the everyday classic to the artsy and creative. Experimenting with flavors, ratios, and ingredients has always been one of my favorite parts of working behind the bar (not to mention the amazing smells and early mornings). I've tried everything from a plain old iced latte to dessert drinks like the raspberry white chocolate. That is to say, I've also had many epic fails, and throughout this process of trial and error I've come up with some totally delicious drinks, and admittedly, some that I wouldn't recommend to absolutely anyone.
As I've gotten older, my tastes have changed, and I've evolved from obsessing over my first coffee love — the traditional mocha — to appreciating a wider variety of flavors and genuinely enjoying the taste of a high quality espresso. Once I started really loving espresso aside from the caffeine boost, I was able to really explore what flavors complemented and elevated it, rather than hid it from my taste buds.
So, let's get into what I believe to be some of the absolute best toppings for a latte, and which ones I think they go great atop. Buckle up, some of these are a bit out-of-the-park, but each has their own merits and hopefully every type of coffee enjoyer will find a new favorite topping on this list.
1. Coconut shavings
Coconut shavings are a solid addition you can add to complement the summer vibe of your hot or iced latte with a coconut milk base, one with a shot of coconut syrup, or the straight-up espresso and milk combo with a touch of sweet nuttiness on top. If you thought coconut in drinks was exclusively for piña coladas, think again. And if you're open to trying a bit of coconut shavings on top of your next morning pick-me-up, prepare to be amazed. Lightly laced with their own natural sweetness, you can opt for unsweetened coconut shavings if you want to highlight the nutty and tropical flavors, or sweetened coconut if you really want that pop of sugary crunchy goodness.
If you're an Almond Joy lover like myself, I'd definitely recommend trying out some combinations of those classic ingredients. Whether you go with a mocha with coconut shavings, almond milk with coconut syrup and the crispy topping, a plain one with chocolate drizzle and coconut shavings, or any other combination of almond, chocolate, and coconut, the classic fruit can be adapted to your morning boost in so many creative and tasty ways to suit any sweetness preferences. You could even add vanilla into the mix if you don't want to be overwhelmed with coconut but still want that sweetness.
2. Cocoa powder
Cocoa powder is a secret super ingredient when it comes to baking — and lattes, too. You can go with the sweetened or unsweetened cocoa powder, depending if you want an extra boost of sweetness or a slightly bitter combo to match that earthy espresso. A light dusting of cocoa powder on top of your beverage adds some of that chocolaty essence plus antioxidants, polyphenols, and flavanols which have a variety of powerful health benefits.
Keep in mind, though, that the processing methods and amount of actual cocoa will affect whether you receive these benefits, so that's worth looking into if you're looking to reap the maximum rewards from this tasty topping. And there are ways to tell if your cocoa powder is high or low quality. But at the end of the day, when it comes to adding cocoa powder to your morning latte, the health benefits are just an added bonus. This topping is tasty and complementary to the creamy milk base and the espresso in your classic latte. It truly is a match meant to be.
3. Cinnamon powder
A dash of cinnamon powder is one of my all-time favorite toppings for any type of coffee, hot or iced. It adds a delectable touch of spicy warmth without any added sweetness, which is a feature I deeply appreciate.
Something about cinnamon just makes me feel warm and fuzzy, and while I absolutely love that it reminds me of sitting by a fire and cozying up, it also works great in an iced beverage. Cinnamon is a great addition on top of your latte, and also steamed or shaken in. I usually like to do both. But as a reminder: If you're adding cinnamon powder to an iced version, be sure to shake it up extra well to prevent the hydrophobic spice from clumping up into balls of cinnamon in your otherwise creamy iced drink. No need to accidentally end up trying the cinnamon challenge while we're out running our errands.
4. Wheat germ
Brace yourself, you're either going to love or absolutely hate this suggestion. Wheat germ is a super mild, flaky wheat product that adds a nice touch of flavor and is packed with nutrients. I've been adding this to my sweetened lattes (and latte adjacent drinks) and happen to love it. But with its mild flavor and somewhat unusual texture, I totally understand why it has some haters. It's definitely a nontraditional topping, but I think it deserves a place on this list for a couple of reasons. As a texture lover and someone who is somewhat creeped out by excessive foam (I don't know why, don't ask), wheat germ is a nice little extra addition sprinkled on top of a nice hot mocha or even a dirty chai, and combats some of that micro bubbled foam.
As a kid, my mom used to pile wheat germ on top of her chocolate ice cream, making each bite a bit crunchy and extra earthy. Eventually I picked up the taste for it, and I think that might be why I like it so much on my lattes now, especially as a topping on a sweet beverage, or anything piled with whipped cream. Nostalgia factor aside, wheat germ is a great addition if you want to play up the earthiness of your drink, and you can even blend it with any type of sugar or sweetener you prefer if you want a finer, dustier texture and more sweetness.
5. Biscotti crumbs
Hear me out. Biscotti crumbs are crispier and lighter than cookie crumbs — though those might be totally good too — and biscotti can be made in any flavor you can think of. This classic Italian cookie is well loved for its crunchy texture, and makes the perfect pair for a nice latte. So perfect, in fact, that it also makes a great topper. For this topping you'll want to either make your own biscotti at home, which provides the most flexibility for flavors and an opportunity to get creative, or buy one from your favorite local coffee shop and crunch it up at home. Be sure to get the crumbs nice and small so they sit on top of the foam instead of sinking to the bottom and getting all soggy.
Some of my favorite flavors of biscotti for this recipe are cinnamon sugar, orange spice, and gingerbread. I like to keep this topping to a light sprinkle instead of bogging the latte down with a thick layer of crumbs that will turn to goo. This topping is definitely suited to the fast coffee drinker and works better in smaller sizes. If you want to try making your biscotti at home, try this secret ingredient hack for the best easy homemade biscotti.
6. Brown sugar
A sprinkle of brown sugar on top of that creamy foam is a perfect way to add a touch of sweetness with a bit more depth than your traditional white cane sugar. The added molasses in brown sugar really does the heavy lifting when it comes to elevating this flavor above the competition.
This addition might be the ultimate fan favorite due to its layered, deeper flavor and overall incredible versatility as a sweetener. I love to add a touch of brown sugar as a topping to really separate the flavor from the milky base, and it goes great with both traditionally made lattes or an oat milk substitute for all the non-dairy coffee drinkers out there. If you're strictly a syrup fan, I'd recommend a homemade brown sugar syrup over a traditional simple syrup any day of the week, for any occasion, and during any season.
7. Pumpkin pie spice
I mean, this one's reputation pretty much speaks for itself. If you don't want something as sweet as a full blown pumpkin spice latte (or you happen to crave it in June), but still want to dive into those fall flavors, look no further than this spice blend. You can make it yourself with nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, allspice, and clove powders, or buy a premixed one in just about any spice aisle. If you shop at smaller grocery stores, though, they might only carry it around the holidays.
If you do want that added sweetness, you can add a bit of regular or brown sugar to this mix, or even stir it up with some real maple syrup and drizzle the combination on top for a truly fall flavored blend without a ton of artificial ingredients or alternative sweeteners. As someone who drinks a lot of coffee, these little changes, like using real maple syrup in this blend instead of one packed with high-fructose corn syrup might not seem like the biggest deal, but it makes a difference over time. Plus, real ingredients just taste better.
8. Honey drizzle
With its earthy sweetness and unique blend of nutrients and antioxidants, a golden honey drizzle is the perfect topping for all kinds of sweetened and even plain lattes for a little touch of flavor. Not to mention, if you're a coffee photo-taker, the little pop of color on top of that foam is picture perfect. And the combinations are endless with this versatile ingredient. Whether you just want to include it as a topping or add it in when you're steaming your milk, too, the sweetness is a great pairing for all kinds of flavors.
One of my personal favorites is an oat milk latte with honey and cinnamon. And for me and many of the caffeine junkies out there, an extra shot of espresso is a must-add. It boosts the overall flavor and adds some extra earthiness — which is the main unifying link between all the varying tastes and aromas in this latte. Oat milk seems to be the earthiest and mildest in flavor of the alternative milk options, while cinnamon adds a touch of spice, and the honey offers some layered sweetness for a sip that has a great balance between a variety of flavors that come together for a totally cohesive taste, every time.
9. Chocolate shavings
Chocolate shavings aren't just for cake decorating. They also make a great latte topping, and don't have to be specifically for mochas. Though they do add a great textural element if you want to jazz it up a bit by swapping them out for the regular chocolate syrup drizzle. And as we all know, chocolate goes great with so many flavors, so if you want a bit of cocoa sweetness on top of your caramel confectionary, go for it. If you're looking for something a bit more creamy and smooth, opt for the white chocolate curls instead of the regular. On the other hand, you can go for the dark chocolate shavings for a pop of flavor that leans bitter before sweet, but still melds with the richness of your beverage. Personally, I prefer a more neutral base with the pops of flavor being mostly on top to complement each sip rather than consume it, so these shavings are a perfect option.
And honestly, don't be afraid to be generous. As you sip, some of them are certainly going to melt, so add a couple extra to be sure you get that flavor through to the end. I don't necessarily recommend these on an iced latte, because you can't really get the flavor from the chocolate when it's so cold. And if you're using a straw, the shavings will probably clog it up toward the end.
10. Homemade cold foam
Believe it or not, that creamy, craveable cold foam you know and love is easy and cheap to make at home. No more paying extra at the coffee shop when you can whip this up in your kitchen alongside a smooth iced latte and add whatever flavors you want while you're at it. You can even experiment with milk types to get that perfect texture just how you like it. In general, using fattier ingredients like heavy cream, half-and-half, and whole milk will create a thicker, more buttery topping that doesn't hold bubbles as long. Meanwhile, skim or 1% milk will provide lighter, tighter bubbles that hold up but aren't quite as creamy as those made with a higher fat milk product. Unfortunately, since alternative milk products like soy or oat milk are mostly water, it's difficult to make these products hold any type of foam.
When it comes to flavors, you can really get creative and customize your cold foam to perfectly match your preferences. Store-bought syrups intended for coffee will give you the most consistency over multiple batches, but you can experiment with other ingredients around the house like maple syrup, Nutella, or even peanut butter.
11. Blended pistachio crumbs
If you love the pistachio flavor for your summertime coffee but don't want to spend $8 on a coffee from the local shop or save money by buying your own syrup packed with artificial ingredients and fake flavors, we've got good news for you. This pistachio latte topping is perfectly easy to make at home, 100% customizable, and if you're a pistachio lover, uses all ingredients you already have at home.
Just shell those pistachios (if you don't buy the pre-shelled version), pop them in a blender, food processor, or smash them in a baggie with a meat tenderizer or even a rolling pin (basically, get them into tiny pieces however you please), mix with any other desired ingredients like sugar for some sweetness, and voilà, you've got the perfect textured topping. And, if you blend them into a super fine powder, you could even steam the powder with your milk to really infuse that nutty flavor into the base of your latte.
12. Salted caramel
This confectionary classic is the perfect balance of sweet and savory that has taken the dessert world by storm. And, if you separate the ingredients, it also has a beautiful contrast between the gooey, rich caramel and the light, flaky sea salt. You can mix and melt for a sweet and salty infusion that drizzles perfectly on top of your latte, or keep them as individual ingredients for a more vibrant emphasis on how the differing flavors complement each other. This is one of my personal favorites on top of a plain latte, but the flavors here are complementary enough to work with a variety of other syrups or add-ins if you like a sweeter sip. Pro tip: go light on the sweetener in the coffee (or skip it entirely) and heavier on the topping if you're not as big of a sweet drink fan, but you still want a little pop of flavor.
If you want to make this syrup at home, don't worry about breaking out the candy thermometer. You can make a totally delicious olive oil caramel at home and either add in the salt during the mixing process or as a little sprinkle on top at the end. If you prefer, you can swap out olive oil for a different nutritional oil like avocado oil, but you'll want to avoid the highly processed oils like vegetable or canola oil. And, it keeps in the fridge for up to a week!