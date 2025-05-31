12 Of The Absolute Best Toppings For Your Next Latte

As a barista of several years, I've tried dozens of latte combinations from the everyday classic to the artsy and creative. Experimenting with flavors, ratios, and ingredients has always been one of my favorite parts of working behind the bar (not to mention the amazing smells and early mornings). I've tried everything from a plain old iced latte to dessert drinks like the raspberry white chocolate. That is to say, I've also had many epic fails, and throughout this process of trial and error I've come up with some totally delicious drinks, and admittedly, some that I wouldn't recommend to absolutely anyone.

As I've gotten older, my tastes have changed, and I've evolved from obsessing over my first coffee love — the traditional mocha — to appreciating a wider variety of flavors and genuinely enjoying the taste of a high quality espresso. Once I started really loving espresso aside from the caffeine boost, I was able to really explore what flavors complemented and elevated it, rather than hid it from my taste buds.

So, let's get into what I believe to be some of the absolute best toppings for a latte, and which ones I think they go great atop. Buckle up, some of these are a bit out-of-the-park, but each has their own merits and hopefully every type of coffee enjoyer will find a new favorite topping on this list.