Fast food may have started in the U.S., but its impact has stretched far and wide. From domestic franchises that open locations abroad to international fast food chains we can only dream of trying in America, it's nice to know you have fast, reliable, and affordable dining options wherever you roam. However, American chains abroad have a monumental task to provide brand familiarity, maintain brand standards, and offer locally inspired items that appeal to residents and American tourists. This isn't just about changing McDonald's Big Macs for international markets. While adapting items is certainly part of it, American fast food chains must also work with local producers, adjust pricing for local markets, and create menu items that address local trends and adhere to local religious and cultural traditions.

McDonald's was the first American fast food chain to expand abroad in the '60s. The burger giant strategically brought its business model (with a focus on brand identity and practices like product consistency) to international markets intending to incorporate local cultures and tastes into the food it served. Others eventually followed suit, like KFC, the first U.S. fast food restaurant to open in China. The company, famous for its "finger-lickin' good" fried chicken, is now the most popular fast food chain in China, which can be attributed to serving its legendary fried chicken, a food that has been popular in China for centuries. But it also goes above and beyond chicken by periodically adding dishes like congee (a savory rice porridge eaten for breakfast) and xiaolongbao (steamed dumplings), items that speak directly to local culinary traditions.