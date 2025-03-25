How Fast Food Restaurants Adapt Their Menus Around The World
Fast food may have started in the U.S., but its impact has stretched far and wide. From domestic franchises that open locations abroad to international fast food chains we can only dream of trying in America, it's nice to know you have fast, reliable, and affordable dining options wherever you roam. However, American chains abroad have a monumental task to provide brand familiarity, maintain brand standards, and offer locally inspired items that appeal to residents and American tourists. This isn't just about changing McDonald's Big Macs for international markets. While adapting items is certainly part of it, American fast food chains must also work with local producers, adjust pricing for local markets, and create menu items that address local trends and adhere to local religious and cultural traditions.
McDonald's was the first American fast food chain to expand abroad in the '60s. The burger giant strategically brought its business model (with a focus on brand identity and practices like product consistency) to international markets intending to incorporate local cultures and tastes into the food it served. Others eventually followed suit, like KFC, the first U.S. fast food restaurant to open in China. The company, famous for its "finger-lickin' good" fried chicken, is now the most popular fast food chain in China, which can be attributed to serving its legendary fried chicken, a food that has been popular in China for centuries. But it also goes above and beyond chicken by periodically adding dishes like congee (a savory rice porridge eaten for breakfast) and xiaolongbao (steamed dumplings), items that speak directly to local culinary traditions.
Menus abroad address religious needs along with culinary staples
Fast food chains that establish a presence in other countries work hard to adapt their menus by changing existing items and adding new, destination-specific ones, making it a mistake to skip fast food restaurants when you travel abroad. McDonald's for example, has a strong presence in India where a large portion of the population doesn't eat beef for religious reasons. There, the Big Mac has been adjusted to accommodate this. The Veg Maharaja Mac is a spin on the classic Big Mac with two corn and cheese patties instead of the usual all-beef ones and sliced jalapenos add a spicy twist in place of the pickles. Destination-specific offerings include the Spicy Paneer Wrap, featuring a spicy breaded cheese patty with veggies, sauce, and cheese in a whole wheat wrap.
Domino's Pizza, a chain with over 13,000 locations outside the U.S., is great at accounting for local trends and tastes as it adapts its menus. In Japan, where you'll find unique tastes like sandwiches filled with fruit and pudding, you can find items that speak specifically to local taste buds. The Mayo Jaga pizza is topped with potato slices, pork sausage, parsley flakes, tomato sauce, and Kewpie mayonnaise, a Japanese version of American mayonnaise that is something of a pantry staple in Japan. While interesting and undoubtedly tasty, this unusual pizza combination is just one of many ways Domino's Pizza has adapted well to its host country.