The Worst Sandwich You Can Order At Subway According To Our Taste Test

When you want something to eat that's fairly healthy, fast and (most likely) nearby, you could do a lot worse than Subway. With more than 25,000 locations worldwide — 20,400 inside the US alone — Subway has the most restaurants of any fast food chain in the country. Like any large chain restaurant, quality varies based on location. And while some of Subway's sandwiches will hit, others don't provide the same taste, texture, and overall quality.

To find out which of these menu items are the best, we made a Subway splurge to rate and compare 15 of the more popular sandwiches. We tried some classics — like The Boss, The Beast, The Outlaw, The Subway Club, and The Philly — as well as many other choices. And when it came down to it, the Subway sandwich that we enjoyed the least was the Titan Turkey.

At our closest location, the Titan Turkey costs $6.69 for a 6-inch and $10.69 for a foot-long. The standard order comes on warm and fresh Italian bread with 33% more turkey than the classic turkey sandwich, two slices of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayo. And right there — the mayo part — is where everything goes wrong.