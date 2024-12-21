10 Facts You Didn't Know About McDonald's McRib

Much like the arrival of Santa Claus or the Easter Bunny, the limited-time appearance of the McDonald's McRib sandwich is a holiday unto itself for fast food aficionados. Even those who don't particularly like the McRib know of its cornmeal-dusted bun, its slivered onions, its sliced pickles, its dripping gobs of barbecue sauce, and the strangely serrated shape of its pork patty. Regardless of where you land on the McRib's "love it" or "hate it" spectrum, this classic promotional item has become a cultural phenomenon.

The McRib's origin story came from the barbecue culture of the American South. In the late 1970s, McDonald's CEO Ray Kroc tasked the restaurant's executive chef René Arend to kick off the 1980s with some new menu items. At the time, Arend was visiting South Carolina, where pulled pork sandwiches and barbecued ribs led him to take a cue from these comfort food classics — and the McRib was born. Much like the recently promoted Chicken Big Mac, the McRib has had a bumpy history since its invention. That said, these lesser-known facts about the sandwich's history show how the McRib became a milestone of fast food culture.