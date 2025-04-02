You Should Never Cook Dried Kidney Beans In A Slow Cooker Without Doing This First

Who doesn't love the humble, delicious red kidney bean? The rosy legume is a pantry staple, used in soups, spicy slow-cooker chili, and salads. It is hearty, flavor-rich, and inexpensive, especially when purchased dry. If you've never prepared kidney beans from their dry state, cooking them might seem as simple as popping them on the stovetop (or in a pressure cooker) with water to boil. Certain beans can be slow-cooked from their dry state, including black beans. However, this is not the case for red kidney beans. In fact, cooking dry red kidney beans can actually be quite dangerous, even causing serious illness in some cases. So why is this?

Well, red kidney beans contain high levels of phytohaemagglutinin, or PHA, a toxin that can cause an illness known as red kidney bean poisoning. In order to prevent this poisoning and reduce PHA levels, it's important to soak your beans prior to cooking and boil for at least ten minutes if you use a low-temperature cooking method. Soaking your beans for at least 5 hours will help eliminate PHA, and boiling at a high temperature for at least 10 minutes will ensure that the PHA is no longer active.