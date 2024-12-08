The Sweetener You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store

When browsing the baking aisle in search of sweeteners, you'll find there are so many formats in which to bring sugar home. Whether granulated white or classic brown, rich turbinado or demerara, coconut- or beet-based options, or liquids like honey, agave, and maple syrup, there's no shortage of ways to satisfy a sweet tooth.

There is one, however, that you would do better to leave on the grocery store shelf — and that's simple syrup. This stuff is super versatile and can be used for so many applications, but while you can find commercially made brand-name versions out there, the reality is that you can easily whip up your own right at home for a fraction of the price.

If you're not familiar with how to make simple syrup for cocktails, it comes down to a combination of solely sugar and water — not exactly expensive ingredients, given what you'll pay in-store. A commercial version is typically the same composition (except that it might also contain citric acid and a preservative like sodium benzoate), and since the entire process essentially comes down to boiling these two elements together and then letting them cool, it's not as if you're sparing yourself a lot of heavy lifting or time either. Plus, not only does homemade simple syrup make good financial sense, it allows you to get creative, too.