16 Genius Ways To Use Up Leftover Apples This Fall, From Peel To Core

No autumn day is complete without a trip to the apple orchard. There's something very fun about peering through the long stretches of trees to try and find the perfect fruit. The one downside to buying fruit at an orchard, though, is that you usually can't just walk away with three apples — you have to go big or go home and opt for a large bag or bucket of apples. You might find yourself in the same boat if you're able to get your hands on a discounted peck of bulk utility apples that are too bruised and blemished to sell individually. Both situations leave you with the same question: What the heck do you do with all those apples?

We love baking the best apple pie, so we have no problem whipping up several batches to give to neighbors, friends, and the like, and eating the fruit out of hand is always an option. But there are tons of other funky and creative uses for a surplus of apples. We wanted to highlight some of them, as well as give you some tips for what to do with your leftover apple peels and cores. After you try some of these recipes for yourself, you may just become a repeat customer at your local orchard.