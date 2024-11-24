Make Apple Chips In The Air Fryer For Quicker, Crispier Results
Save your wallet and skip the trip to the grocery store for the satisfying crunch of apple chips. Instead, make your own cinnamon-dusted version in the air fryer in just 25 minutes — a measly amount of time compared to the hours that homemade apple chips take in the oven. This healthier snack alternative transforms fresh, sweet, and juicy apples into addictively crispy chips. All you need to do is slice your apples into thin slices and coat them with your preferred blend of spices and seasonings.
For a more crisp consistency, keep the slices under ⅛ inch thick, ensure that they are evenly distributed, and avoid common mistakes like overcrowding the air fryer. It's important to note that every air fryer is different, so make sure to familiarize yourself with your appliance to achieve the desired crispiness level. Once the air fryer has done the hard work, let the chips cool to allow them to crisp up to perfection. Apple chips are best enjoyed fresh, as they will soften over time.
Get creative with your apple chips
To make this scrumptious snack, you can get adventurous with different apple varieties and customize the seasonings to your taste. A popular topping for this quintessential fall fruit would be cinnamon and sugar, but infusing the slices with other warming spices like cardamom and nutmeg can also deliver deliciously flavored apple chips. While they make for a light, satisfying snack, consider using them as a garnish in fall-themed beverages like an apple cider-based cocktail or soups like a warm bowl of roasted butternut squash soup.
Breaking the chips into smaller bits makes them a suitable topping for a comforting bowl of oatmeal. Tossing them into your favorite salad adds a textural crunch while incorporating sweetness for a flavorful, balanced meal. You can even serve them on a fall-inspired charcuterie board at a holiday gathering. Apple chips can also be stewed into a hot cup of fruit-forward tea to infuse it with a warm sweetness. So, let the air fryer be your friend and embrace all the tasty ways to enjoy perfectly crispy apple chips!