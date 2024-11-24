Make Apple Chips In The Air Fryer For Quicker, Crispier Results

Save your wallet and skip the trip to the grocery store for the satisfying crunch of apple chips. Instead, make your own cinnamon-dusted version in the air fryer in just 25 minutes — a measly amount of time compared to the hours that homemade apple chips take in the oven. This healthier snack alternative transforms fresh, sweet, and juicy apples into addictively crispy chips. All you need to do is slice your apples into thin slices and coat them with your preferred blend of spices and seasonings.

For a more crisp consistency, keep the slices under ⅛ inch thick, ensure that they are evenly distributed, and avoid common mistakes like overcrowding the air fryer. It's important to note that every air fryer is different, so make sure to familiarize yourself with your appliance to achieve the desired crispiness level. Once the air fryer has done the hard work, let the chips cool to allow them to crisp up to perfection. Apple chips are best enjoyed fresh, as they will soften over time.