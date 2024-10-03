The Amish Snack That Combines Apple Butter With An Unexpected Tangy Ingredient

Every state has its own local curiosities when it comes to regional cuisine, but few have a culinary history as rich as Pennsylvania. The state is home to plenty of obscure dishes, many of which can be credited to the Amish population. One standout is an unusual snack made by mixing sweet apple butter with savory cottage cheese. It's an unlikely duo, but makes for a delicious mouthful.

As Amish religious beliefs favor sustainable agriculture without preservatives or additives, the group's contribution to Pennsylvania's regional cuisine has been significant. The Amish population in Pennsylvania includes just over 90,000 people at the time of this writing, based on a study by Elizabethtown College. These communities are primarily descended from the first Amish settlers who arrived in Pennsylvania during the early 18th Century.

Since then, Amish cuisine has spread throughout Pennsylvania and the wider United States. And while the surprising combo of apple butter and cottage cheese usually remains within state borders, it makes for the perfect autumnal snack wherever you live.