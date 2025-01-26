Try These 18 California Restaurants Guy Fieri Visited On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives

While the Michelin Guide was known for highlighting the best fine dining restaurants in the world, restaurateur-turned-TV show host Guy Fieri is known for showcasing America's classic greasy spoon joints on his television show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives." The show focuses on small and independently-owned eateries that Fieri visits while road-tripping across the United States (and sometimes beyond). The show has been airing since 2007 so most states have been spotlighted on the show, and California is no exception.

Though some of the eateries in The Golden State have closed (it has been over 17 years since the first episode, after all), many great ones are still around. Here are 18 restaurants from Northern to Central to Southern California featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" you should check out.