The Nostalgic Reason Maker's Mark Labels Itself Whisky, Not Whiskey

Whether you're looking to make a classic paper plane cocktail or even a unique vanilla tomato water cooler, you can't go wrong with a bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon to get the job done. The drink has been around for a while, coming into the market in the 1950s. And even though the brand is now owned by Suntory Global Spirits, there is still a strong sense of heritage within the Maker's Mark line of products. Part of this is due to that immediately recognizable red wax dip that seals every bottle, but there's an often overlooked part of the bottle design that can be a clue to the eagle-eyed bourbon enthusiast: it doesn't use the American spelling of whiskey.

This isn't a random choice or mistake — rather, it's a hearkening back to the familial roots of the Samuels, the family that established Maker's Mark. Although the brand was established in the '50s, the Samuels family had been making spirits long before that. And since they were originally Scottish, they spelled whiskey as "whisky," in line with all other Scottish whiskies. So using "whisky" on each bottle of Maker's Mark is actually quite a touching, subtle tribute to the history of the family enterprise — and now you can appreciate that small gesture, as well.