How Maker's Mark Bourbon Got Its Iconic Red Wax Drip

Standing over the hot container wearing long protective gloves, I dipped my bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon into the molten red wax. It had looked easier when watching the workers doing it on the factory assembly line earlier in the tour of the Loretto, Kentucky distillery. While theirs had been a bit more uniform, mine was much messier, with the wax covering almost the entire neck. I swear Rob Samuels, the chief operating officer of Maker's Mark, gave my bottle's sloppy wax job a disapproving look when he signed its label.

After all, it was his grandmother, Margie Samuels, who came up with the idea for the iconic red wax, the bourbon's name, and the distinctive shape of its bottle, among many other aspects of the distillery's marketing. Back in the early 1950s, while Margie's husband, Bill Samuels Sr., was busy developing a new type of bourbon — one that turned out to be the key ingredient for making the best Old Fashioned — she was using her background as an artist and her business acumen to all but guarantee that Maker's Mark would stand apart aesthetically from any bourbon that had come before it. And the red wax on the bottle's neck was a big part of that.